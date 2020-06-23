When Mr. Kiick (“Butch”) joined the Dolphins in 1968, the team was in the old American Football League before its merger with the older National Football League. He was an all-star in his first two seasons and later played on Miami’s back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972 and 1973.

Mr. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and scored the second touchdown in his team’s Super Bowl victory over the Washington Redskins, capping a perfect 17-0 season under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. Shula died May 4 at age 90.

In his NFL heyday, Mr. Kiick and the speedier Mercury Morris split playing time with the Dolphins during the 1972-73 seasons, which gave Shula a potent one-two punch at halfback but sometimes led to second-guessing by fans.

“Kiick and Mercury Morris both contributed,” Shula said. “Every Monday there was a controversy, but the bottom line wasn’t bad.”

Csonka compounded the challenge for opponents. He and Mr. Kiick met at an all-star game the summer they joined the Dolphins, and as running mates they roomed together, partied together and briefly held out together seeking better contracts.

In 1975, Mr. Kiick, Csonka and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Paul Warfield left the Dolphins for the upstart World Football League. The package was a watershed worth nearly $4 million over three years for the three players, who played for the Memphis Southmen.

But the WFL folded, and Mr. Kiick returned to the NFL for his final two seasons, playing for Denver and Washington.

James Forrest Kiick was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Lincoln Park, N.J. His father, George Kiick, played fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1940 and 1945.

Jim Kiick led Wyoming in rushing three years in a row and was inducted into their athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

Miami drafted Mr. Kiick in the fifth round in 1968. He became a starter as a rookie and led the AFL in rushing touchdowns in 1969 with nine.

He had his best season statistically for Miami’s 1971 Super Bowl team, when he rushed for 738 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry, both career highs.

Mr. Kiick also was an excellent blocker and a threat as a receiver. He had 233 career receptions for 2,302 yards.

Following retirement, Mr. Kiick worked as a private investigator for the Broward County public defender’s office in Florida.

He was married twice. In addition to his daughter, a professional tennis player, survivors include two sons and a brother.

— Associated Press