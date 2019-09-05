Jim Langer, a Pro Football Hall of Fame center who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, died Aug. 29 at a hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn. He was 71.

The cause was a heart ailment, said his wife, Linda Langer.

Mr. Langer was a first-year starter and played every offensive down for the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions, and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami while playing in 128 games in a row.

James John Langer was born in Little Falls, Minn., on May 16, 1948, and grew up in Royalton, Minn.

He played linebacker at South Dakota State University and went undrafted. He signed with Cleveland as a rookie in 1970 but was cut, joined the Dolphins and made the team as a center in coach Don Shula’s first season with Miami.

Mr. Langer was voted the Dolphins’ most valuable player in 1975 and played in the NFL until 1981, spending his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. A four-time All-Pro choice, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1987.



In 1973, Miami Dolphins' Jim Kiick (21) follows teammates Jim Langer (62) and Larry Csonka (39) to score against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles. (AP)

Mr. Langer, a resident of Ramsey, Minn., is survived by his wife and four children, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

His perfect season teammate Nick Buoniconti, another Hall of Famer, died a month ago. His longtime Dolphins roommate, guard Bob Kuechenberg, died in January.

In 2007, Kuechenberg recalled a conversation he and Mr. Langer had 10 weeks into the 1972 season.

“I told Langer, ‘Obviously we’re going to have to lose a game.’

“ ‘I suppose,’ he said.

“ ‘When?’ I said.

“ ‘Not this week,’ was the only answer.”