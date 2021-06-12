Mr. Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best. He was in a trade with Cleveland on June 15, 1964.
The following year, he had the finest season of his career, leading the American League with 21 wins. (Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers was the first Black 20-game winner in the majors in 1951.)
Mr. Grant helped the Twins post a 102-60 record in 1965 and lead the team to a spot in the World Series. He also led the league with six shutouts.
He started three times in that World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and won twice — including a 5-1, complete-game victory in Game 6, during which he also hit a three-run homer. The Twins lost Game 7 to the Dodgers and pitcher Sandy Koufax.
Mr. Grant went 50-35 with a 3.35 ERA with the Twins before he was traded to the Dodgers after the 1967 season. He was selected by the Montreal Expos in an expansion draft and started the first game in franchise history in 1969. He also wound up pitching for St. Louis, Oakland and Pittsburgh before retiring in 1971.
James Timothy Grant was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Lacoochee, Fla., a small segregated town north of Tampa. He was 2 when his father died. His mother worked in a factory and as a domestic worker while raising seven children.
Mr. Grant was long known by his nickname, but there are varying stories about its origin.
He left Florida A&M University in his second year and was signed by a scout for the Cleveland Indians. He made his major league debut in 1958 for Cleveland, where he pitched for more than six seasons and was an all-star pitcher in 1963.
He was also named to the American League all-star team in 1965, the only year he won 20 games. He finished his career with a 145-119 record and a 3.63 ERA over 571 appearances, including 293 starts.
After retiring from the mound, Mr. Grant worked in Cleveland’s community relations department and as a broadcaster while becoming an activist and advocate for Black participation in the sports. He co-wrote a book published in 2006, “ The Black Aces,” which chronicled the lives of his fellow Black 20-game winners, including Bob Gibson and Ferguson Jenkins. In 2007, President George W. Bush honored Mr. Grant and “The Black Aces” at a White House ceremony for Black History Month.
“At certain points in our past, we didn’t have a lot of African American pitchers,” Bush said that day. “I want to thank you, Mudcat, for showing courage, character and perseverance, and also thank you for setting an example.”
Mr. Grant was a frequent visitor to the Twins’ annual winter fan festival and maintained strong relationships with the team long after his playing days.
He was also an accomplished musician, with a talent for the blues. He sang a cover of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” at the 2011 memorial service for his former Twins teammate, Harmon Killebrew.
Mr. Grant and his wife, Lucille, had two children, but complete information about survivors was not immediately available.
Read more Washington Post obituaries