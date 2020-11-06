On Capitol Hill, Mr. Ramstad’s accomplishments included expanding access to mental health treatment at a time when insurers could assign higher co-payments or limit coverage for mental health benefits.
In 2008, he was a chief Republican sponsor of legislation that added significant new protections in health coverage for those suffering from mental illness or chemical addiction — benefits on par with what health plans would provide for physical ailments. The act was named for the late senator Paul Wellstone, a Minnesota Democrat who was also passionate about mental health equity.
Shortly before his death, Mr. Ramstad celebrated his 39th year of sobriety. He spoke openly on how he hit his low point. In 1981, he awoke from a blackout in a South Dakota jail cell after his arrest for a drunken disturbance at a Sioux Falls hotel coffee shop while he was a state senator. That shock started him on the road to recovery.
“If I had not wound up in that jail cell, I would not have sought treatment. I probably would be dead today,” he told the New York Times in 2006, for a story about how he became an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor for Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.).
James Marvin Ramstad, whose father became president and chief executive of a car dealership, was born in Jamestown, N.D., on May 6, 1946. He was a 1968 graduate of the University of Minnesota and a 1973 graduate of George Washington University law school. He was in the Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974, then worked as a lawyer in Washington.
In 2005, he married Kathryn Mitchell. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter.
