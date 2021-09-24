In a phone interview, Beck recalled warning Mr. Sheeler and Heisler early on that their reporting would take its toll. “I said this is going to be one of the hardest things you’ve ever done. And they were willing to walk that walk,” said Beck, who retired from the Marine Corps as a lieutenant colonel. “I could see over time that it was creating its own pains for them that they would have to carry. That over time they would become haggard and exhausted. But they didn’t ever quit, and that’s a big thing for us as Marines.”