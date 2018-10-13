FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1962, file photo, Green Bay Packers fullback Jim Taylor (31) is brought down by Detroit Lions’ Dick Lane in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit. The Hall of Fame fullback died early Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, the Packers announced. He was 83. (Preston Stroup, File/Associated Press)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor of the Green Bay Packers has died at 83.

The team says he died unexpectedly Saturday at a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He won four NFL titles and scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Taylor played for the Packers from 1958 to 1966 and spent 10 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by Green Bay in the second round out of LSU in 1958. He played in a backfield that featured Paul Hornung and began to thrive when Packers coach Vince Lombardi took over in 1959.

Lombardi came up with the concept of the Packers Sweep, which featured pulling guards and Taylor or Hornung running around the end. But it was 6-foot, 216-pound Taylor who showed the play’s punishing promise.

