Mr. Rodgers performed for $10 a night around Nashville while stationed there with the Air Force after the Korean War. He appeared on a talent show and got an audition with Roulette Records, which signed him after hearing him perform “Honeycomb,” a song written by Bob Merrill.

AD

With a style of singing and playing guitar that included elements of country, folk and pop, Mr. Rodgers recorded other Top 10 hits during the late 1950s, including “Secretly,” “Oh-Oh, I’m Falling in Love Again,” and “Are You Really Mine?”

AD

Mr. Rodgers continued making albums for the better part of the 1960s, producing music that ranged from covering traditional songs including “The Wreck of the ‘John B’ ” and “English Country Garden” to popular fare such as the ballad “Child of Clay.”

He had established himself on television with performances on variety shows when he moved into acting in movies during the 1960s. His film credits included “The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come” and “Back Door to Hell” with a young Jack Nicholson.

AD

James Frederick Rodgers was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Camas, Wash. He took his first music lessons from his mother, a piano teacher, and performed locally in high school.

In 1967, Mr. Rodgers was found in his car on a Los Angeles freeway suffering from a fractured skull and other injuries. He said that he had pulled over and stopped in response to a driver behind him who was flashing his lights and that an attack from an off-duty police officer had caused his head injuries.

AD

“I rolled the window down to ask what was the matter,” he told the Toronto Star in 1987. “That’s the last thing I remember.”

Los Angeles police officers insisted that Mr. Rodgers had injured himself in a fall while drunk. Mr. Rodgers filed a lawsuit and agreed to a $200,000 settlement. He subsequently developed a condition that caused spasms in the muscles of his voice box. He also had occasional seizures, which he said were due to the attack.

AD

After his initial recovery, Mr. Rodgers had a summer TV show on ABC in 1969 and also performed at his own theater in Branson, Mo.

In a 2016 interview with the Spectrum, a Utah newspaper, Mr. Rodgers recalled finding a $10 guitar and singing when he was stationed in Korea with the Air Force in 1953.

“We were sitting on the floor with only candles for light, and these tough soldiers had tears running down their cheeks. I realized if my music could have that effect, that’s what I wanted to do with my life,” he said.

He was married three times and had five children.