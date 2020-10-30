Mr. Orr had 66 touchdown receptions during his 13-year National Football League career, many of which were in “Orrsville” or “Orr’s Corner,” in the south end zone at Baltimore’s old Memorial Stadium in the 1960s.

After a standout college career at Georgia, where he twice led the Southeastern Conference in receiving, Mr. Orr was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 25th round in 1957. He made his NFL debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1958, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, gaining 910 yards on 33 pass receptions. He spent three seasons in Pittsburgh before joining the Colts for the final 10 years of his career.

During his career, Mr. Orr caught exactly 400 passes for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns. He averaged a staggering 19.8 yards per catch, three times leading the league in yards per catch and was a favorite target of Baltimore’s Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Mr. Orr was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1959 with Pittsburgh and in 1965 with Baltimore after catching 45 passes for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season was in 1962, when he had 55 receptions for 874 yards and 11 TDs.

He retired after the Colts won Super Bowl V in 1971, with a 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

“He had an innate ability to get open and had more moves than any other receiver I’ve ever seen,” Colts running back Tom Matte, who was Mr. Orr’s roommate at training camp, told the Baltimore Sun in an interview. “I can even remember when I played quarterback, he’d say ‘I’ll get open, just throw it.’ He worked hard to be a great receiver, studied film, and he and Unitas would always work extra after practice and had a great connection.”

Mr. Orr’s toughness and team-first approach were respected by all of Baltimore. Injured early in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1965, he was rushed to Union Memorial Hospital at halftime for X-rays.

“There were 17 people ahead of me in the emergency room at Union Memorial,” he told the Sun in 2009. “But they had the game on the radio and when someone recognized me, all of those people sent me to the front of the line.”

Mr. Orr was diagnosed with a separated shoulder but got back to the stadium by the fourth quarter and caught a 22-yard touchdown from Unitas to secure a 34-24 win.

The most memorable play in Mr. Orr’s career was one he never got the chance to make. In Super Bowl III, the Colts were trailing the New York Jets, 7-0, in the final seconds of the first half when they called a flea-flicker play. Quarterback Earl Morrall handed the ball off to Matte, who threw it back to Morrall.

Mr. Orr was all alone near the end zone, waving his arms, but Morrall didn’t see him. Instead, he threw to another receiver, and the pass was intercepted. The Jets upset the Colts, 16-7.

James Edward Orr Jr. was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Seneca, S.C. At Georgia, he led the SEC with 24 receptions in 1955 and 17 in 1957 and was an academic all-American.

Matte said Mr. Orr had a penchant for smoking cigars, in violation of team rules, and for staying out past the team’s curfew.

“He was a character,” Matte told the Sun. “He was a legend — no question about it — and his antics off the field were just as much as they were on the field.”

After retiring from football, Mr. Orr became a stockbroker in Atlanta and was an assistant coach and broadcaster for the Atlanta Falcons. He also was a blackjack dealer and casino host in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and Gulfport, Miss.

Survivors include his wife, the former Maxine McLaren; two children; a brother; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.