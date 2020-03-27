He became known for his long home runs, two of which became particularly famous.

The first came on June 10, 1967, when he knocked one out of Cincinnati’s Crosley Field, over the scoreboard in left-center and onto the highway outside the stadium.

Almost three years later, on April 12, 1970, he became the first player to hit a home run into the upper deck of the cavernous Astrodome when he sent a pitch from Phil Niekro more than 500 feet down the left field line.

Mr. Wynn spent his first 11 seasons in Houston, first with the Colt .45s and then with the Astros before making stops with the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers and Yankees in a 15-year major league career.

Mr. Wynn left the team as the franchise leader in hits, home runs, RBIs and walks. Overall, he finished with 291 homers, 964 RBIs and 225 stolen bases in his career.

He led the majors with 148 walks in 1969 and stole a career-high 43 bases in 1965. Mr. Wynn scored 100 runs or more three times with Houston.

His No. 24 jersey was retired by the Astros in 2005, and he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Astros Hall of Fame four years later.

In June 2011, he was honored by the franchise when the Astros and Minute Maid dedicated the Jimmy Wynn Training Center, a state-of-the-art baseball facility at the Astros Youth Academy.

James Sherman Wynn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 12, 1942, and attended Central State University, a historically black college in Wilberforce, Ohio. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 1963, hitting four home runs with 27 RBIs in 70 games.

Mr. Wynn had the first of his eight 20-homer seasons in 1965 when he hit 22. He hit 33 home runs in 1969 with Houston, and his last 30-homer season came in 1974, when he slugged 32 and had a career-high 108 RBIs for the Dodgers.

He played in his only World Series in 1974, homering for the Dodgers in a five-game loss to Oakland.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.

At the time of his death, Mr. Wynn worked in the Astros’ front office as a community outreach executive.

