It was shot mostly at a shabby village railway station in Bohemia and based on a novel by his friend and compatriot Bohumil Hrabal, with whom he would work on many later projects. The action, or mostly lack thereof, takes place in the waning days of World War II, with Germany nearing defeat and the next wave of repression on the horizon.

AD

AD

Although war and death provided the backdrop of his film, Mr. Menzel focused on a tender, personal story which, in its innocence, reflected the cruelty of despotism as well as any war movie or documentary.

The protagonist, Miloš, is a shy young apprentice guard at the little-used railway station at Lodenice, Bohemia. The war means little to him (until later in the film) as he checks the few passing trains that stop and start according to his schedule. Like his unillustrious forebears, he is content in a shiny uniform in a job that requires no effort.

The only “war” he faces is the test of his pride and manhood — whether he is sexually up to a flirtatious girl telegraphist called Máša. In what became the movie’s most indelible scene — lighthearted but erotic — Miloš watches his playboy station master remove the panties from a willing young railway conductress and use his railway rubber stamp on her bare buttocks.

AD

AD

Although the movie revolves around Miloš trying to lose his virginity, he finds himself caught between the Nazi occupiers and the local Czechoslovakian partisans attacking German munitions trains. Spurred on by a woman partisan, he drops a time bomb from a semaphore gantry onto a train but is gunned down and killed by a Nazi machine-gunner before the train explodes.

Writing in the London Guardian in 1999, film critic Derek Malcolm commented that “the triumph of the film is to show us that our petty destinies are inextricably linked to bigger events outside our lives and that we can never escape them.”

Indeed, Mr. Menzel told Malcolm, “In my opinion, the true poetry of this movie, if it has any, lies not in the absurd situations themselves, but in their juxtaposition with obscenity and tragedy.”

AD

AD

The film was released at the height of the Prague Spring of 1968, when Czechoslovakians — both Czechs and Slovaks — took to the streets to demand liberal reforms from their communist leaders, including freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of movement across borders.

“Socialism with a human face,” was the protesters’ watchword. Had Mr. Menzel’s film attacked or even mocked communism, it would never have seen the light of day, and he probably would have been arrested.

The fact that it was strongly anti-Nazi — the Soviets’ erstwhile enemy — pulled the wool over the eyes of hard-line communists in Prague and Moscow, but the film was about authoritarianism and jackboot policies in general. Czechoslovakians were well aware the film was a deliberately timed indictment of communist rule over Eastern Europe.

AD

AD

Referring to “Closely Watched Trains,” he told the Guardian in 2008: “Good comedy should be about serious things. If you start to talk about serious things too seriously, you end up being ridiculous.”

Mr. Menzel’s admiration among Czechs was enhanced by his decision to stay on in his homeland after the 1968 Soviet invasion while fellow filmmakers of the New Wave, notably Miloš Forman, fled the country. Forman went on to direct English-language films, and win best director Oscars for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “Amadeus” (1984).

“I never wanted to leave,” Mr. Menzel told the Guardian. “I was from a peaceful bourgeois family [under communist rule] and I rarely faced problems. Miloš [Forman], on the other hand, was a self-made man who lost his family in Nazi concentration camps. He was very ambitious and struggled a lot in America before he made it. . . . The educated people [in Czechoslovakia] were very few, and somebody needed to stay back.”

AD

AD

Mr. Menzel earned a second Oscar nomination for best foreign film for directing “My Sweet Little Village” (1985), a tenderly joyful story about a mentally backward young man in a tightknit village community and also a subtle attack on communist bureaucracy.

In all, he made more than 30 movies, including educational films and documentaries, but he was also a prolific director in Czech theater and appeared as an actor in no less than 80 movies — including a role as a doctor in “Closely Watched Trains” (released in Britain as “Closely Observed Trains”).

Mr. Menzel worked again with the writer Hrabal on “Larks on a String” (1969), another tragicomedy evoking life under a totalitarian regime. This time, however, Soviet communism was the direct target and the Soviet military was still in Prague. The film was banned by the Czechoslovakian communist authorities.

AD

AD

But 21 years later, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the anti-communist revolution headed in Czechoslovakia by the writer Václav Havel, the film was released to great acclaim and won the highest honor at the Berlin International Film Festival. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013, among other prizes.

Jiří Menzel was born in Prague, the capital of what was then Czechoslovakia, on Feb. 23, 1938. His father was a journalist, translator and author of children’s books.

The younger Mr. Menzel said he always wanted to be a director in theater but was rejected for what he called “lack of talent.” Instead he enrolled, as had Forman a few years earlier, in the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, and graduated in 1962.

AD

His wife, Olga Menzelová, announced the death on her Facebook page, saying he died in Prague. She gave no cause of death, but he had been ill for some time and had been in an induced coma for several weeks in 2017 after a brain operation. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters.

AD

Mr. Menzel was regarded as a hero and natural treasure in Czechoslovakia, and particularly in the new Czech Republic after it and Slovakia became independent nations in 1993.

He last appeared as an actor in 2018, starring in Martin Sulik’s 2018 German-language movie “The Interpreter,” in which he plays the son of a Slovakian Jew seeking revenge against a Nazi SS officer who he learned had killed his parents. The Nazi is dead but he finds his middle-aged son, initially plans to shoot him but ends up in a moving “odd couple” kind of relationship in which they both work together to uncover the truth.

AD

Mr. Menzel’s last internationally acclaimed film as director was the picaresque comedy “I Served the King of England” (2006), again based on a Hrabal book set in wartime and postwar Czechoslovakia.

AD

Made 40 years after “Trains,” its protagonist Jan in many ways echoes the young railway guard Miloš, although the former’s ambition is wealth rather than sexual maturity. “It’s the same hero,” the director told the Guardian. “But after 40 years, you know better who the man is. What is at first view innocent, later you see is more complicated. But he is just like the rest of us. Nobody is perfect.”