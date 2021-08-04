Mrs. Hinckley had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in recent years from living at St. Elizabeths psychiatric hospital in Washington to being allowed to live with her full-time in a gated community in Williamsburg.
Levine said Mrs. Hinckley devoted her life to looking after her son following his shooting of Reagan on March 30, 1981. His spray of bullets — six shots from a .22-caliber revolver — also hit White House press secretary James S. Brady, leaving him partially paralyzed, and injured U.S. Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy and D.C. police officer Thomas Delahanty.
A jury found Hinckley not guilty by reason of insanity, and he was ordered to live at St. Elizabeths. Mrs. Hinckley and her husband, John “Jack” Hinckley Sr., had moved to Williamsburg to be closer to their son.
John Hinckley was the youngest of Jo Ann and Jack Hinckley’s three children. He was 25 when he shot the 40th U.S. president outside a Washington hotel.
According to a 1985 book called “Breaking Points” that the couple wrote with Elizabeth Sherrill about their son and the assassination attempt, Mrs. Hinckley was ironing and watching television when a reporter for The Washington Post called and said that her son had been identified as the man who fired shots at the president.
“Is this your idea of a joke?” she responded before slamming down the phone.
At the time of the shooting, Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with actress Jodie Foster. Jurors said he needed treatment, not a lifetime in confinement.
In the years after the shooting, his parents began to raise money for mental health research and education. They founded the American Mental Health Fund in 1984, and it later merged into another mental health association.
In 1986, Mrs. Hinckley said she and her husband had no idea at the time that their son was sick. She said they “knew nothing about mental illness” and hoped the fund could help “make something good come out of our tragedy.”
In 2006, Hinckley eventually began making visits from the hospital to his parents’ home. Those visits expanded in length over the years.
Mrs. Hinckley was intimately involved in monitoring her son’s activities during visits, serving as his chauffeur before he got a driver’s license and staying in contact with mental health professionals at St. Elizabeths. Her husband, a retired oil executive, died in 2008.
A July 2016 court order granted Hinckley permission to begin living with his mom full-time, and he moved permanently in September 2016. By that time, his mental illness had been in full and sustained remission for decades, experts said. The judge overseeing his case wrote that, with appropriate conditions, Hinckley was not a danger to himself or others.
Since he moved in with his mother, Hinckley “was grateful to have been able to reciprocate in some measure by providing full-time care for her,” said Levine, his attorney.
John Hinckley’s brother Scott had moved to Williamsburg in 2017 and expressed interest in living with John after their mother’s death, according to a risk assessment of Hinckley that was filed in court last year.
Levine said John Hinckley, now 66, had already moved out of his mother’s home before her death. Hinckley is in the process of asking a federal judge in Washington to grant him release from various conditions that he’s been living under.
Jo Ann Moore was born in Brumley, Mo., on Dec. 7, 1925, and grew up in Oklahoma City. She attended the University of Oklahoma, where she met her future husband of 61 years at a school dance. He established Vanderbilt Energy Corp., a gas and oil firm that made him a millionaire. They spent many years raising the family in the wealthy North Dallas neighborhood of Highland Park.
In addition to her sons, survivors include a daughter, Diane Sims; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
