Jo Jo White, left, of the Boston Celtics, drives past the Chicago Bulls' Wilbur Holland during an NBA basketball game in Chicago in 1977. (Fred Jewell/AP)

Jo Jo White, an exceptional shooting guard for the Boston Celtics who helped take the team to two NBA championships in the 1970s and who also won an Olympic gold medal in the 1968 Summer Olympics, died Jan. 16. He was 71.

The Celtics announced his death, but no other details were provided. He had surgery for a brain tumor in 2010.

Mr. White, a basketball Hall of Famer, played 10 seasons for Boston after being drafted ninth overall from the University of Kansas in 1969. He averaged 17.2 points per game over 13 years, also playing for Golden State and the Kansas City Kings before retiring in 1981. The Celtics retired Mr. White’s No. 10 the following year, and he was still working with the club as a director of special projects at the time of his death.

Mr. White averaged 18.1 points as a member of the 1974 Celtics championship team and was chosen Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals two years later when Boston won again, scoring 33 while leading the Celtics to a 128-126 win in triple overtime against the Phoenix Suns.

Boston traded Mr. White to the Warriors midway through the 1978-1979 season, and he remained with Golden State through the following season. He played one final season in Kansas City.

Jo Jo White during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2015 announcement in Indianapolis. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

At Kansas, Mr. White was an All-America selection in 1968 and 1969, was a three-time All-Big Eight Conference honoree and the Jayhawks’ MVP for three straight seasons under coach Ted Owens. Owens later hired Mr. White as an assistant at Kansas for two seasons.

“He made an incredible contribution to Kansas basketball,” Owens said. “He was the absolute complete player, so unselfish. His teammates loved playing with him because he would play great on defense and distribute the ball and would think about his teammates first then his own shot later.”

Joseph Henry White was born in St. Louis on Nov. 16, 1946, and was the youngest of seven children of a Baptist minister and his wife. He began playing basketball at 6 and became a top college recruit from his high school.

Mr. White, who won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, was a seven-time NBA All-Star. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, when he recalled his performance in the triple-overtime victory over the Suns that put Boston one game away from winning another title. Mr. White played 60 of a possible 63 minutes of the game.

His first marriage, to Estelle Bowser, ended in divorce. He later married Deborah White. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.