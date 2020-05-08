At her death, she was president of the Education Study Center, an organization she founded after having spent many years as director of educational issues at the American Federation of Teachers. She did consulting, participated in panels and wrote reports on such issues as teacher compensation, due process and effectiveness of teacher tenure and the use of teacher evaluations.

With her former husband, Stephen S. Baratz, Dr. Snowden was author of a 1970 Harvard Educational Review article challenging a widely held assumption that the speech of children from poor black families “was verbally destitute and linguistically under-developed,” to a point where it helped undermine the effectiveness of such well-intentioned catch-up programs as Head Start.

“Data indicate that Negro children speak a highly developed but different variety of English from that of the mainstream standard,” the two authors wrote.

As an officer of the American Federation of Teachers from 1995 to 2007, Dr. Snowden was an enthusiastic supporter of increased responsibility and professional standing of classroom teachers. But she opposed such proposals as linking teachers’ pay to test scores, arguing that test scores were often beyond the control of teachers.

Joan Cornman was born in Woodmere, N.Y., on Jan. 6, 1940. Her mother was a teacher and her father in the import-export business. She graduated in 1961 from Queens College, were she also received a master’s degree in 1962. In 1964 she earned a doctorate in linguistics from the University of Kansas and then moved to the Washington area.

Among other jobs, she was a vice president for assessment at the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and a research and policy officer at the Educational Testing Service.

Over the years, her research would include access to education and retention of minority students, the role of special programs in increasing minority involvement in graduate education, and minority involvement in health professions.

Her marriage to Baratz ended in divorce. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Conrad Snowden of Washington; three children from her first marriage, Jennifer Gross of Washington, Sharon Baratz of Bethesda, Md., and David Baratz of Chevy Chase, Md.; a stepson, Mark Snowden of Seattle; a brother; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

