In 1983, she and Esther Katz, both then affiliated with the Institute for Research in History in New York, organized a conference titled “Women Surviving: The Holocaust.” They invited participants including Cynthia Ozick, the writer best known for her short story “The Shawl,” about a mother who tries to conceal her young daughter in a concentration camp by hiding her in the mantle of the story’s title. A guard ultimately discovers the child and tosses her tiny body against an electrified fence.