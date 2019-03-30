Joe Bellino, an all-purpose halfback for the Naval Academy who twice led the Midshipmen to victory over archrival Army and who won the 1960 Heisman Trophy as the top college football player in the country, died March 28 near his home in Bedford, Mass. He was 81.

His death was announced by the Heisman Trophy Trust and the Naval Academy. The cause was not disclosed.

Short, powerful and speedy, Mr. Bellino was dubbed “Jolting Joe” and the “Winchester Rifle,” after his hometown in Massachusetts, and was one of the last of the great two-way players in football.

Displaying a versatility long since lost in the sport, he played both offense and defense, winning games with his running, passing, pass catching, kick returning, interceptions and tackling. Almost single-handedly, he propelled Navy to a No. 4 ranking during his senior year in 1960, electrifying crowds like few other players of his time.

“Of recent years the Navy has developed at least two tremendous offensive weapons,” New York Times sports columnist Arthur Daley wrote. “One is the Polaris missile. The other is Joe Bellino.”

Deceptively fast, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Mr. Bellino said he was never tackled from behind in a football game. His legs were so heavily muscled, that he had to cut slits in the back of his football pants to make them fit.

“All I know is that I was quick,” he told the Baltimore Sun in 2010. “I wasn’t big in the shoulders or waist, but my legs were stocky and I was built low to the ground. I could run straight, or sideways, without losing any speed.”

On Sept. 26, 1959, Mr. Bellino scored the first touchdown in the new Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, with a 54-yard run against William & Mary. Injuries slowed him during the season, but by November he was back in action.

Against Maryland, Mr. Bellino scored the winning touchdown on a 59-yard punt return.

“At midfield he shot through a reception committee of Terrapins before they could raise a hand,” Washington Post sportswriter George Minot wrote, “outfoxed another defender at the Maryland 40 and aimed for the little red flag at the goal line.

“He made it and Navy had its first victory in the last six games.”

On Nov. 26, 1959, Mr. Bellino and the Midshipmen traveled to Philadelphia for the annual meeting with Army, before almost 100,000 spectators.

Army was favored to win, but Mr. Bellino proved to be a force the Cadets could not contain. He scored the game’s first touchdown, on a 15-yard run. Later in the first quarter, he veered off right tackle, using his uncanny balance and zigzag running style to evade tacklers on a 46-yard touchdown run.

He scored again in the third quarter, then intercepted a pass to set up another Navy touchdown. The Midshipmen won, 43-12, scoring the most points in any Army-Navy game up to that point.

“He left the field strewed with Army tacklers who had a shot at him and came up empty-handed,” sports columnist Shirley Povich wrote in The Post. “Rarely since Red Grange’s glory days [in the 1920s] was a football crowd treated to such a deft running display . . . There was a touch of greatness in his manner.”

The next year, Mr. Bellino was even better, and so were the Midshipmen. In October, they upset the University of Washington, 15-14, then blew past other opponents before defeating Notre Dame, 14-7 — both of Navy’s touchdowns were scored by Mr. Bellino.

After losing to Duke, 19-10, Navy faced the University of Virginia. Mr. Bellino dominated the game, gaining 198 yards and scoring four touchdowns, including one on a 90-yard run, the longest of his career.

The season’s final game, as always, came against Army in Philadelphia. Mr. Bellino scored the game’s first touchdown and had gains of 58 and 43 yards, as Navy built a 17-0 first-half lead.

In the second half, Army narrowed the score to 17-12 and mounted a final drive. When Army’s quarterback launched a last-minute pass, Mr. Bellino stepped in front the receiver at the goal line to make an interception and a 45-yard return that saved the game for Navy.

His coach, Hardin, declared Mr. Bellino “the best football player in the country, beyond the shadow of a doubt.”

Navy finished the season with a record of 9-1 and a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. Mr. Bellino gained 834 yards on the ground — a Navy record at the time — and 1,609 total yards (rushing, passing, receiving and kick returns). He scored 110 of his team’s 248 points.

After the season, Navy lost to Missouri in the Orange Bowl, 21-14. Mr. Bellino caught a tumbling over-the-head touchdown pass late in the game.

“I still consider that the best play I ever made on the football field,” he told the Annapolis Capital Gazette in 2009.

Mr. Bellino was in an engineering class at the Naval Academy when he was summoned to the superintendent’s office, where he was told he had won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player.

“In all honesty,” he later said, “my first reaction was, ‘Wow, I’m glad I’m not in trouble in electrical engineering.’ ”

Joseph Michael Bellino was born March 13, 1938, in Winchester, Mass. His Sicilian-born father was a factory worker, his mother a homemaker.

In high school, Mr. Bellino was an all-state football star and led his basketball team to two state championships. He attended the old Columbian Prep school in Washington for a year before entering the Naval Academy.

For all his success in football, Mr. Bellino said his favorite sport was baseball. He was a standout catcher and outfielder for the Midshipmen and turned down several professional offers to fulfill his four-year military commitment.

Just before his 1961 graduation, Mr. Bellino’s No. 27 jersey became the first uniform number retired by the Naval Academy. He later helped coach the Navy plebes for a year, including quarterback Roger Staubach — who in 1963 became Navy’s only other Heisman Trophy winner.

Mr. Bellino served on Navy ships, including two tours in Vietnam, before playing three years of professional football with the Boston (now New England) Patriots. He later worked in auto leasing and other businesses.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, the former Ann Tansey of Bedford; two children; and three grandsons.

After winning the Heisman Trophy, Mr. Bellino said he had one wish: to meet the newly elected president, John F. Kennedy.

“In June of 1961, I was picked to deliver our class yearbook to the president,” he told the Sun in 2010. “He invited me into the Oval Office, where we sat for an hour, just two guys with Boston accents talking football.”