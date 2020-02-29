From the time he opened his first store in Pasadena, Calif., in 1967 until his death Feb. 28 at age 89, Mr. Coulombe watched his namesake business rise from a cult favorite of educated but underpaid young people — and a few hippies — to a retail giant with more than 500 outlets in over 40 states.

Yes, the chain is a giant, but it’s one that across more than half a century has never lost its reputation for friendly service from employees decked out in goofy Hawaiian shirts, an old-fashioned-looking newsletter, and rows and rows of high-quality, moderately priced healthy food and great wine, even if you sometimes can’t ever again find exactly the same thing.

“He wanted to make sure whatever was sold in our store was of good value,” said Mr. Coulombe’s son, also named Joe, who did not specify the nature of his father’s illness.

“My sisters and I remember him bringing home all kinds of things for us to try. At his offices he had practically daily tastings of new products. Always the aim was to provide good food and good value to people.”

He achieved that by buying directly from wholesalers and cutting out the middleman, in many cases slapping the name Trader Joe’s on a bag of nuts, trail mix, organic dried mango, honey-oat cereal or Angus beef chili. He named several products after his daughters Charlotte and Madeleine and gave quirky names to others. Among them were Trader Darwin vitamins and a non-alcoholic sparkling juice called Eve’s Apple Sparkled by Adam.

He prided himself on checking out every vintage of wine from California’s Napa Valley, including Trader Joe’s standby, Charles Shaw, affectionately known as Two-Buck Chuck because it sold for $1.99. (It still does in the California stores, although shipping costs have increased the price in other states.)

“He sold a lot of better wines too,” his son noted with a laugh, recalling trips the family made to France to seek them out.

After selling Trader Joe’s to German grocery retailer Aldi in 1979, Mr. Coulombe remained its chief executive until 1988, when he left to launch a second career as what he called a “temp,” coming in as interim CEO or consultant for several large companies in transition. He retired in 2013.

Joseph Hardin Coulombe was born June 3, 1930, in San Diego and lived on an avocado ranch in nearby Del Mar. After serving in the Air Force, he attended Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business administration and met and married his wife, Alice Steere.

A few years after graduation, he was hired by the Rexall drugstore chain, for whom he established a chain of convenience stores called Pronto. When Rexall lost interest in the stores, he bought them and expanded the chain to about a dozen outlets when the huge 7-Eleven company made a major push into Southern California.

“So I had to do something different,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. “Scientific American had a story that of all people qualified to go to college, 60 percent were going. I felt this newly educated — not smarter but better-educated — class of people would want something different, and that was the genesis of Trader Joe’s.”

His wife’s parents had introduced him to a world of foods previously unfamiliar to him, including fine olive oil, fresh seafood and inexpensive but good-quality wine, and he figured things like that would be perfect for the younger audience he was seeking.

As he bargained for those products, he would sometimes come across a particularly exceptional olive oil or vintage wine then never find it again, and he would not stock an inferior product in its place.

He eschewed promotional gimmicks such as loyalty clubs or loss-leader sales, getting the word out with brief radio spots and the Trader Joe’s “Fearless Flyer” newsletter, whose old-style appearance was inspired by another money-saving effort. He wanted to dress up the newsletter’s stories with illustrations he cut out of magazines, but he made sure he only took ones on which the copyrights had expired.

He passed on the savings not only to his customers, but also to his employees. Trader Joe’s has one of the most generous compensation plans in retail, with medical, dental, vision and retirement plans and annual salary increases the company says range from 7 to 10 percent. Many workers have remained with Trader Joe’s for decades.

Mr. Coulombe and his wife became well known in Southern California philanthropic circles.

Stories differ on how the name Trader Joe’s came about, with some saying it was inspired by a ride on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise boat or a book Mr. Coulombe read called “White Shadows in the South Seas” or his favorite college hangout, a Trader Vic’s bar near Stanford.

Mr. Coulombe, who loved to travel, did acknowledge over the years that he had a fascination with the South Seas and put Trader into the name and a nautical theme inside the stores to lend an exotic appeal to customers.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years; three children; and six grandchildren.

— Associated Press