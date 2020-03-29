Mr. Diffie shared in a Grammy Award for best country collaboration for the song “Same Old Train,” with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and others. His last solo album was 2010’s “The Bluegrass Album: Homecoming.”
Joe Logan Diffie was born in Tulsa, on Dec. 28, 1958, and completed high school in Velma, Okla. Both parents were musical, and he began performing at 14 with a country band fronted by his aunt.
He attended Cameron University in Lawton, Okla., before dropping out to work in a foundry, among other jobs. The business shuttered in the mid-1980s, around the time his first marriage collapsed, and he moved to Nashville to try to enter the music business.
His marriages to Janise Parker, Debbie Jones, Theresa Crump ended in divorce. Survivors include his fourth wife, Tara Terpening, and seven children from his marriages.
