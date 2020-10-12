Mr. Morgan was widely considered one of the greatest second basemen to play the game, and ranked as the very best by baseball historian and statistician Bill James. At 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, he was relatively small but became known for his multifaceted excellence in hitting, stealing and fielding. In a 1976 cover story, Sports Illustrated rated him “the most complete player in baseball.”

“I’m not the best power hitter in baseball, not the best hitter for average, not the best fielder, not the best base stealer. But when you put all those things together, no player in baseball can do any two of them better than Joe Morgan,” he told the magazine.

After playing nine seasons in Houston, Mr. Morgan joined the Cincinnati Reds for the 1972 season and promptly led the league in walks, on-base percentage and runs scored. He was named an all-star in each of his eight seasons with the Reds and won back-to-back National League MVP awards in 1975 and 1976, when he led the major leagues in on-base percentage and won World Series titles in both years.

Mr. Morgan was part of a powerhouse Reds team that included multiposition star Pete Rose, shortstop Dave Concepción, catcher Johnny Bench, infielder Tony Pérez and Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson.

“Joe wasn’t just the best second baseman in baseball history, he was the best player I ever saw and one of the best people I’ve ever known,” Bench said in a statement, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Mr. Morgan had two decisive hits in the 1975 Fall Classic, one of baseball’s most memorable World Series. In Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox, he drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning single to center field. After the Red Sox forced a Game 7 — with help from a heroic catch from Dwight Evans, who robbed Mr. Morgan of a deep hit and set up Carlton Fisk’s 12th-inning homer — Mr. Morgan hit a two-out single to go ahead in the 9th.

A year later, he keyed the Reds to a four-game sweep over the New York Yankees.

“He was just a good major league player when it didn’t mean anything,” Anderson later said. “But when it meant something, he was a Hall of Famer.”

After leaving the Reds following the 1979 season, Mr. Morgan played for Houston, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Oakland. He retired in 1984, batting .271 over his 22-year career, before introducing himself to a younger generation of baseball fans as a broadcaster for the Reds. He soon joined ESPN, where for more than two decades he partnered with Jon Miller on “Sunday Night Baseball,” and teamed with Bob Costas on NBC.

Mr. Morgan was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990, in his first year of eligibility.

“I think the thing I’m most proud of — I want to make this clear — all those numbers you see, the good ones, the in-between ones, were achieved with the team coming first and me coming second” Mr. Morgan told the Associated Press after his election. “I never stole a base without the team needing it.”

A complete obituary will be published soon.