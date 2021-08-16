He was promoted to wide receivers coach in 1969, a role he would serve for five years before going to Washington as the running backs coach and later as offensive coordinator. Mr. Walton moved to the Jets in the same role in 1981 before replacing Walt Michaels as head coach in 1983.
During his seven seasons leading the Jets, Mr. Walton had two playoff runs as head coach and finished with a record of 53-57-1. He was fired after a 4-12 season in 1989.
“Joe Walton poured his heart into this franchise for nine seasons,” the Jets said in a statement. “Joining us as an offensive coordinator before taking over as the head coach, Joe fielded some of the franchise’s most productive offenses and helped the teams to four playoff appearances during his tenure.”
Mr. Walton was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator for two years. In 1993, he was hired as the first coach in history at Pittsburgh’s Robert Morris University. He built the program by recruiting players, hiring assistants and even buying equipment as the team played its first season in 1994.
It was the beginning of a 20-year run, during which the Colonials won or shared the Northeast Conference championship six times. Mr. Walton led Robert Morris to consecutive Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Bowl victories in 1996 and 1997. His 2000 team had a perfect 10-0 record.
Mr. Walton finished 114-92-1 at the school, was a four-time conference coach of the year and is one of just a few coaches to win 50 games as a head coach in both the National Football League and college. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2013, and the football stadium is named in his honor.
“Coach Walton took our football program from nothing to something special,” Marty Galosi, the university’s senior associate athletic director, said in a statement. “The fact that he built it from scratch and won early on was a bonus. He was a great coach, but he was a better man as well as a role model for all of the student-athletes and coaches that were under his tutelage. His legacy at RMU will last a long time.”
Joseph Frank Walton was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Beaver Falls, Pa. His father, Frank “Tiger” Walton, had been a guard with the Washington Redskins.
At the University of Pittsburgh, Mr. Walton was a two-time All-American and was drafted by Washington in 1957. He played four years with the Redskins and three with the Giants as a 6-foot, 200-pound tight end.
His wife of 47 years, Ginger, died in 2007. Survivors include three children and his second wife, Patty Sheehan Walton, whom he married in 2011.
Read more Washington Post obituaries