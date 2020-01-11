During his 17-year tenure leading the company’s broadcasting arm, including four television stations, he had a leading role guiding policy and development. The stations’ operating margins, former Post publisher Katharine Graham wrote in her memoir, “Personal History,” “grew competitive with the best in the business.”

“Joel was the man who built Post-Newsweek Stations (now Graham Media Group) over more than a decade,” Graham’s son and successor as publisher, Donald E. Graham, wrote in an email. “He started the company on its path to news leadership. He was a trusted adviser to Katharine Graham and a key director of her company.”

Joel Alan Chaseman was born in Trenton, N.J., on Feb. 18, 1926, and grew up in Albany, N.Y. After service as a Navy radar technician in World War II, he graduated from Cornell University in 1948 and became an announcer at radio stations in Elmira, N.Y., and at a TV station in Baltimore.

Later he was general manager of the company that produced “The Steve Allen Show,” among other programs, and served as general manager of WINS, when the New York station owned by Westinghouse went to an all-news format in 1965.

After leaving The Post in 1990, he became a media consultant and started an investment firm that supported ventures in communications, marketing and the fine arts. He won several professional honors, was involved in several industry organizations, and served as chairman of the Advanced Television Test Center and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He also was a champion poker player.

In addition to his daughter, of Montclair, N.J., survivors include another daughter, Martha Chaseman of Washington; a brother; and two grandchildren. His wife of 58 years, Marlene Meyerson Chaseman, died in 2014. Their son, Michael Chaseman, died in 1975.