Mr. Havemann was a longtime editor in the Washington bureau of the Times who also had served a stint as a Brussels correspondent in the 1990s.

Within journalism and political circles, Mr. Havemann was known for an agility with numbers and economics and for his 1978 book, “Congress and the Budget.” He was considered an expert on the nuances of calculating how much states paid in taxes on Washington and how much they got back.

He was 46, in the peak years of his professional career, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. There had been ominous signs. Simple acts of life became difficult. At dinner one night he was unable to lift a spoonful of raspberries from his dessert plate to his mouth.

“Parkinson’s symptoms build the way grass grows — imperceptibly,” Mr. Havemann wrote in “A Life Shaken: My Encounter With Parkinson’s Disease,” published by Johns Hopkins University Press in 2002. “The tremors, the tight muscles, the shuffling movements: All seem to be the same one day as the day before. But they aren’t. They’re always worse.”

He continued working after receiving the Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“Joel’s family and co-workers got used to living with a man who was slowly wasting away, Times bureau chief Doyle McManus wrote in his newspaper in 2004. “His gait became alarmingly unsteady. He sometimes crashed into filing cabinets. . . . Despite all that, he insisted on putting in a full workday and on attending every school play and soccer game as well.”

In 2004 Mr. Havemann underwent a surgical procedure called “deep brain stimulation.” Battery-powered electrodes were implanted in his brain to inhibit a process in the brain circuits that triggered Parkinson’s symptoms.

For a while it worked. Once again he was able to drive a car. But over time the symptoms all came back. In the last years of his life he could not walk, talk or feed himself.

“Every week, every month, every year, the Parkinson’s beast grows fiercer,” he wrote in “A Life Shaken.” “Parkinson’s wins if it makes me focus on the long term — and give up. My strategy is to concentrate on the short term — and keep going.”

By the end of the book, physician and author Abraham Verghese wrote in his Times review, “we find ourselves rooting for this person we did not know before.”

Joel Havemann, the son of a journalist and author, was born in New York City on July 16, 1943. He grew up in Glen Rock, N.J., where he was a member of a prizewinning mathematics team and played high school tennis.

At Harvard University, he wrote for the student newspaper and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He became a night police reporter at the Portland Oregonian and, in his off hours, he frequented an Oregon dog track, betting on a greyhound named Zadog. (In later years he bet regularly on horses, his wife said.)

He worked at the Chicago Sun-Times from 1967 to 1973 and won a Chicago Newspaper Guild award for writing about the 1968 riots that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1972, he married Judith McIntosh Nicol. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Anne Havemann, William Havemann and Margaret Vice, all of Washington; a stepdaughter, Theresa Nicol of Baltimore; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Havemann worked at the National Journal in Washington, rising to deputy editor, before joining the Times’s D.C. bureau in 1983, working over the years as a reporter and editor. He retired in 2007.

