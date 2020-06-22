Before embarking on an eclectic filmmaking career, Mr. Schumacher attended Parsons School of Design in Manhattan and decorated high-end department-store widows. He entered movies in the 1970s as a costume designer, working with Woody Allen on “Sleeper” (1973) and “Interiors” (1978).

As a director, he established himself as a filmmaker of great flair, if not often good reviews, in a string of mainstream films in the 1980s and ’90s. To the frequent frustration of critics but the delight of audiences, Mr. Schumacher favored entertainment over tastefulness — including those infamous Batman and Robin suits with visible nipples — and he did so proudly.

“A movie that’s in a movie theater that runs at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 and there’s no one in the audience when that movie runs — what’s the point?” Mr. Schumacher once told talk show host Charlie Rose.

The success of his first hit, “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985), with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, not only helped make a name for the “Brat Pack” but also made Mr. Schumacher in-demand in Hollywood. He followed it up with “The Lost Boys” (1987), with Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman. A vampire horror comedy, it gave a darker, contemporary view of the perpetual adolescence of “Peter Pan.”

Mr. Schumacher then made “Flatliners” (1990), about morbidly obsessed medical students, and a pair of John Grisham adaptations with “The Client” (1994) and “A Time to Kill” (1996), the last of which helped bring Matthew McConaughey to prominence.

“Falling Down” (1993), with Michael Douglas as a Los Angeles man whose anger from minute, everyday interactions steadily builds in violence, was perhaps his most critically acclaimed film, though its depictions of minorities — particularly a Korean grocer — were from the start hotly debated.

On its 25th anniversary, April Wolfe of LA Weekly wrote that it “remains one of Hollywood’s most overt yet morally complex depictions of the modern white-victimization narrative, one both adored and reviled by the extreme right.”

The slickness of those productions helped Mr. Schumacher inherit the DC universe from Tim Burton. In Mr. Schumacher’s hands, Batman received a garish overhaul that resulted in two of the franchise’s most cartoonish movies: “Batman Forever” (1995) and “Batman & Robin” (1997). The first was a box-office smash, but the second fizzled and remains most often remembered for its infamous suits.

“It was like I had murdered a baby,” Mr. Schumacher said of the response to “Batman & Robin.” Yet it, too, has developed a small cult following for those who prefer the antithesis of Christopher Nolan’s more grim Batman movies.

Mr. Schumacher was born in New York City on Aug. 29, 1939. He was 4 when his father died, and he was raised in the borough of Queens by his mother. As a youngster, he quickly became enmeshed in the city’s nightlife.

“The street was my education,” he told Vulture earlier this year. “You could ride your bike over the 59th Street Bridge then. So I rode my bike everywhere. I was in Manhattan all the time and all over Queens. If you’re a kid on a bike, anything can happen, and predators come out of the woodwork, my God. I looked very innocent, but I wasn’t.”

Mr. Schumacher would often say he was fortunate to have survived the ’60s at all. He made habits of liquid Methadrine, acid and sex. Out long before many in Hollywood, he described his lovers in “the double-digit thousands.” He was a warm and gossipy raconteur though Mr. Schumacher said he “never kissed and told about anybody who gives me the favor of sharing a bed with me.”

“I don’t not like talking about it, I just don’t believe it matters,” he said of his sexuality in a 2000 interview with the Guardian. “I’ve lived my life very openly. I started drinking at 9. I started doing drugs in my early teens. I started smoking at 10, and I started sex at 11. So I’m not hiding anything. But I am totally and completely against labels.”

Some of his earliest directing jobs included the films “The Incredible Shrinking Woman” (1981) starring Lily Tomlin and “D.C. Cab” (1983) featuring Mr. T.

After “Batman & Robin,” Mr. Schumacher turned to lower-budget thrillers: “8mm” (1999) with Nicolas Cage; “Flawless” (1999) with Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman; and “Phone Booth” (2002) with Colin Farrell.

Mr. Schumacher, behind the beginnings of so many careers, gave Farrell his first led role in the Vietnam War drama “Tigerland” (2000). In 2004, he took on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” a late, gaudy flourish that combined Mr. Schumacher with perhaps his Broadway equivalent in the spectacle-making Webber. Most recently, he directed two episodes of Netflix’s “House of Cards” in 2013.

In his last interview, with New York magazine, Mr. Schumacher reflected on a show at London’s National Gallery of the now highly regarded works of James McNeill Whistler and John Singer Sargent.

“They did a brilliant thing. Right next to them on the wall, framed right next to the paintings, were all their horrible reviews,” said Mr. Schumacher. “Who remembers these reviews?”