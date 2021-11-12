Over the decades, he and Carter were variously described as coldblooded killers and as innocent victims of a flawed and sometimes racially biased justice system. Both men were Black, and their three alleged victims were White, gunned down at the Lafayette Bar and Grill in Paterson, N.J., one night in 1966. The two men were pulled over by police a few minutes after the murders because they were driving a white Dodge Polara that apparently resembled the getaway car of the shooters.