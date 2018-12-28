John C. Culver (D-Iowa), right, with Gary Hart (D-Colo.) in the Senate in 1979. (Charles W. Harrity/AP)

John C. Culver, an Iowa Democrat who during 16 years in the House and Senate represented an agricultural and rural constituency with a voting record more often aligned with the ideology of northeastern urban liberals, died Dec. 26 at his home in Washington. He was 86.

The cause was kidney disease. He had been on dialysis for several years, said his wife, Mary Jane Checchi.

Sen. Culver served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1965 to 1975 and in the Senate from 1975 to 1981, when he was swept from office in the conservative Republican landslide that launched the presidency of Ronald Reagan.

Opponents on the far right in that 1980 election accused him of being “ungodly” and a “baby killer” for his stand in favor of abortion rights. Others said, “We’re not accusing him of anything but being a liberal.” Sen. Culver lost his Senate seat to Charles E. Grassley (R), who is still in office.

In the Senate, Mr. Culver backed social welfare programs, environmental protection, strategic arms limitations and the maintenance of foreign aid. He served on the Judiciary, Armed Services, Environment and Public Works committees.

A large man, at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Mr. Culver had a booming voice that could ascend to a shout when he was inspired or angry. But he had a reputation among colleagues as a skilled political tactician adept at using procedural stratagems to cool the passions of hot button issues.

In a 1979 book “Senator,” which first appeared as a series of articles about Mr. Culver in the New Yorker magazine, Elizabeth Drew wrote: “This procedural approach to a substantive issue — making something seem a matter of process, and therefore more reasonable than a frontal attack — is ... characteristic of Culver’s legislative style.”

To defeat plans for a B-1 bomber during the presidence of Gerald R. Ford, Mr. Culver threw up a series of procedural obstacles to its funding, delaying the matter until after the election of Jimmy Carter, who decided against it.

In his 10 years in the House of Representatives, Mr. Culver voted consistently in favor of civil rights legislation, anti-poverty programs and assistance to cities. His committee assignments included the House Un-American Activities Committee, which was often accused by liberals of being overly zealous in its efforts to root out Communist influences in American life. Mr. Culver often dissented from HUAC findings and reports.

Often described as a “Kennedy liberal,” Mr. Culver was in fact a Harvard classmate of the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.). He helped out in Kennedy’s first Senate campaign in 1962 and served as a staffer in Kennedy’s office before his 1964 race for an Iowa seat in the House of Representatives.

Even after he left Congress, Mr. Culver and Kennedy remained close friends. Following Kennedy’s death in 2009, Mr. Culver delivered a eulogy at his wake, jokingly describing the Massachusetts senator as a 20th-century “Captain Ahab,” after their first sailing adventure was rocked by a sea squall.

John Chester Culver was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Rochester, Minn., and grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where his father was a businessman.

At Harvard he was a fullback on the varsity football team and graduated cum laude in 1954. He considered a career in professional football before accepting a scholarship for a year of postgraduate study at Cambridge University’s Emmanuel College in England. He was an officer in the Marine Corps for three years, discharged as a captain. He then went back to Harvard where in 1962 he received a law degree.

After his election defeat in 1980, Mr. Culver joined the Arent Fox law firm in Washington, where he practiced until 2009.

His marriage to the former Ann Cooper ended in divorce.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Mary Jane Checchi of Washington; their son, John V. Culver of Washington; four children from his first marriage, Catherine Jungmann of San Antonio, Rebecca Scoggin of Austin, Christina Culver of Ithaca, N.Y., and Chester J. Culver, a former Iowa governor, of Des Moines; a sister; and eight grandchildren.

For more than a dozen years, Mr. Culver had macular degeneration, which impaired his vision and prevented him from dirving. He worked at his law firm with the assistance of print enlarging devices.

In a speech at Harvard, Mr. Culver said the most important vote he cast in Congress was against proposed legislation in 1967 that would have made it a federal crime to burn the American flag as a form of protest. At the time, the mood in his district was strongly opposed to flag-burning, which was used as a protest against the war in Vietnam.

“My conscience and my constituency were clearly in conflict,” Mr. Culver said. “I was convinced that, although most distasteful to me, the burning of an American flag was protected speech under the U.S. Constitution. I voted a lonely ‘no’ and only 15 congressmen out of 435 shared my position ... It was the most important vote I ever cast because it made the so-called ‘tough’ votes that were to occur during my 16 years in Congress relatively easy from that point on.”

In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed by ruling that flag-burning was protected speech under the Constitution.