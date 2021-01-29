Mr. Chaney grew up in Philadelphia as a high school basketball star and later returned to the city to coach in high school, then at nearby Cheyney University before taking over the top job at Temple in 1982.

Already 50 years old at the time, he coached well into his 70s, becoming something of a father figure to his players, many of whom came from underprivileged backgrounds. He led the Owls to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and acquired a reputation as a tough competitor whose temper sometimes got the best of him. He began each game in a well-tailored suit, with his tie firmly knotted, and invariably ended up with his shirt sleeves rolled up and his tie askew, glowering at the referees.

“With me, I only know one way to come at you, and that’s to be coming at you angry,” Mr. Chaney once said. “Other coaches, they might go for the pat on the back, the reassuring smile, at that time. I can’t do that.”

After losing a game against Massachusetts in 1994, he marched into a news conference and shouted “I’ll kill you!” at UMass coach John Calipari. In 2005, Mr. Chaney was suspended for five games after sending a player into a game to commit hard fouls, resulting in a broken arm for an opposing player.

Mr. Chaney won seven Atlantic 10 Conference championships at Temple and was twice named NCAA Division I coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, but he never won a national championship with the Owls or even reached the Final Four. Nevertheless, he was a revered figure among coaches and players and was particularly admired for being a father figure to his players, many of whom came from underprivileged backgrounds.

One way Mr. Chaney imposed discipline was by holding practices at 5:30 a.m. — in part to allow the players to attend class and in part to instill team spirit.

“It helps, late in a game, to know the commitment we have made,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “to remember the kind of work we have put in, the sacrifice, the dedication.”

He emphasized the importance of education to players who might not otherwise have had a chance to attend college.

“They just want to bounce the ball and dribble the ball,” Mr. Chaney once said, “but I talk about things that are going to stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

