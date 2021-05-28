After the debut single “Girl You Know It’s True” and No. 1 hits including “Blame It On the Rain” and “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You,” Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus won the Best New Artist Grammy Award in 1990.
When it was revealed that neither actually sang on Milli Vanilli records, the group was stripped of the Grammy months later and it disbanded. The duo formed a short-lived group called Rob & Fab and faced legal challenges, including a successful lawsuit from the band Blood, Sweat & Tears, which accused them of stealing the melody of “Spinning Wheel” for “Girl You Know It’s True.”
Mr. Davis was born in Anderson, S.C., and spent much of his life in Germany, where he was stationed with the Army in the 1970s. In an interview in April with the Hustle, a music podcast, he recalled that he was working as a musician in the ’80s when German music producer Frank Farian selected him to sing on an unusual new project.
The producer had him come to the studio late at night, keeping him separate from other artists, Mr. Davis recalled. He said he was paid far more than his usual rate for a singing gig and discovered only later that his voice was being attributed to Morvan. “One evening I was sitting at home watching my TV,” he said, “and I saw Fab singing ‘Girl I’m Gonna Miss You.’ ”
Radio stations in Nuremberg began to recognize Mr. Davis’s voice on the Milli Vanilli tracks. But Mr. Davis told the Hustle he “made a lot of money” from the recordings — Milli Vanilli’s debut album sold more than 6 million copies in the United States alone — and had a comfortable life, despite not achieving the fame of Morvan or Pilatus.
Farian later repackaged songs that had been planned for a second Milli Vanilli album, with Mr. Davis, Brad Howell and other singers billed as the Real Milli Vanilli. Titled “The Moment of Truth,” the 1991 album reached Germany’s Top 20.
Pilatus died in 1998 at age 32, reportedly after mixing pills and alcohol. Morvan and Mr. Davis remained on good terms, performing together on a German television show in 2015. A documentary film about Milli Vanilli’s rise and fall is reportedly in the works.
“We’re going to miss your energy, the big smile you graced me and so many with through the years, we’ll keep you forever in our hearts,” Morvan tweeted Friday. “Your golden voice will continue to be heard, you best believe that those classic records will live just like you eternally.”
— Associated Press
