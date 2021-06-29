“The dominant image is hammered home again and again: the overwhelmingly white troops of police are the good guys; the bad guys are overwhelmingly black,” New York Times television critic John J. O’Connor wrote in 1989, reviewing the pilot, which followed officers in Broward County. “Little is said about the ultimate sources of the drugs, and nothing is mentioned about Florida’s periodic scandals in which the police themselves are found to be trafficking in drugs. This is, pure and simple, tabloid entertainment.”