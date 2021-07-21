“I look out my window and I see these two guys trudging up my driveway,” Van Buren told the Kansas City Star years later. “I liked both of them immediately. I said, ‘You’d probably like to see my list [of papers that carry ‘Dear Abby’], so I pull out this printout and it just cascades down to the floor and they’re like, ‘Oh, my Lord.’ Working with them is like being a part of their family.”