A weak-hitting catcher who never made it to the major leagues as a player, Mr. McNamara went on to win — and lose — more than 1,000 games while managing six major league teams. He took over in Boston, his fifth managing stop, in 1985 and guided the Red Sox to the American League pennant the next year.

AD

Trying to end a title drought dating to 1918, Boston held a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series against the New York Mets. The Red Sox went ahead 5-3 in the 10th inning of Game 6 at Shea Stadium before a tumultuous series of mistakes allowed the Mets to tie the score and then win the game, 6-5, when Mookie Wilson’s groundball rolled through first baseman Bill Buckner’s legs. The Mets went on to win Game 7, leaving Boston without a championship until the Red Sox finally won it all in 2004.

AD

Mr. McNamara stayed with the Red Sox into the 1988 season, when he was fired at the All-Star break with a 43-42 record. He was replaced by third base coach Joe Morgan, who won 19 of his first 20 games — a string known as “Morgan Magic” — to lead the team to an AL East title.

Mr. McNamara, who had previously managed the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and California Angels, went on to take over the Cleveland Indians in 1990 but was fired the next season. He also served as the interim Angels manager for 28 games in 1996.

AD

In all, Mr. McNamara had a managerial record of 1,160-1,233-2 over parts of 19 seasons. He won the NL West title with the Reds in 1979 and led Cincinnati to the best record in baseball in the strike-shortened 1981 season. He was the 1986 AL manager of the year.

AD

John Francis McNamara was born June 4, 1932, in Sacramento. His father was an Irish immigrant who worked on railroads and died when his son was 12. His mother worked for the state motor vehicles department.

Mr. McNamara originally signed with the St. Louis Cardinals organization before serving two years in the Army. He spent 14 seasons in the minor leagues, mostly in the farm system of the Kansas City A’s, including nine years as player-manager.

AD

Mr. McNamara was Reggie Jackson’s minor league manager in Birmingham, Ala., in 1967. During Jackson’s 1993 induction speech at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., he cited Mr. McNamara’s mentoring and social conscience, by refusing to let his team eat in segregated restaurants.

“I learned to understand friendship and sensitivity from a very special friend by the name of John McNamara,” Jackson said. “He was my manager, and he would not allow the team to eat in a restaurant where I was not allowed to eat. I always wondered why we ate sandwiches on the bus and made only essential pit stops.”