He had been under hospice care with infections including a bladder infection, a DeMatha spokesman said.

Mr. Moylan joined DeMatha in 1956 as a French language teacher, 10 years after the private Catholic school for boys was founded with 18 students. There were more than 800 students when he retired at the end of the 1999-2000 academic year.

To the public, DeMatha — named for a 12th century French saint — has long been known for its sports program, especially basketball, where for 46 years coach Morgan Wootten fielded consistently winning teams and produced college and professional all stars such as Adrian Dantley, Kenny Carr, Danny Ferry, Sidney Lowe and Adrian Branch.

It’s “our crown and our cross,” said the Trinitarian Father James Day, president of DeMatha. In sports, the name of DeMatha became widely recognized, but it tended to eclipse the fact that the school also has an academic program that sends more than 90 percent of its graduates to college.

Broad-shouldered at 6-foot-2, Mr. Moylan was a kicking coach for DeMatha’s football team and an assistant basketball coach in his younger years. Into his old age, he played tennis and golf. Rarely did he miss a day of work. But on a Caribbean holiday while serving as principal, a spider bite sent him to the hospital for a week followed by two more weeks of recovery at home. It was his first sick day in 35 years.

As the school’s day-to-day chief of operations, he was a religious, spiritual and disciplinary counselor. He added business courses and foreign languages to the curriculum and helped establish a counseling center.

He was chief of a teaching and maintenance staff of 100 — up from 20 when he became principal in 1968. He picked up litter wherever he saw it and called bingo games at fundraising events.

He wore a coat and tie in the hottest of summer days before the school had air-conditioning. In his shirt pocket, there were index cards, where he habitually took notes on issues needing attention, ranging from a leaky pipe somewhere in a building to parents who needed to be called with news about their son — good or bad.

There was a story he liked to tell about the day he first showed up at DeMatha to interview for a teaching job. He asked a man mopping the gymnasium floor where he could find the principal. The man with the mop was the principal. Mr. Moylan, too, was known to have mopped floors when he became principal.

John Lawrence Moylan Jr. was born in Montague, Mass., on Aug. 22, 1932, and grew up in Greenfield, Mass. He was 3 when his father, a freight conductor for the Boston & Maine Railroad, died in a work-related accident. He was raised by his mother and a grandmother.

He graduated in 1953 from Assumption College (now University) in Worcester, Mass., then served in an Army intelligence unit in Washington as a French language translator before joining DeMatha.

When appointed principal, he was the first lay person to head a Catholic school in the Washington archdiocese. Under his leadership, the school won several awards for educational excellence. In retirement, he continued to work in the DeMatha admissions office.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joan Podlenski Moylan, of College Park; four children, Kevin Moylan and Kathleen Moylan, both of Silver Spring, Md., Timothy Moylan, of Vero Beach, Fla., and Patrick Moylan, of Dagsboro, Del.; and six grandchildren.

More than once during his years as DeMatha’s principal, Mr. Moylan was asked if the school would ever admit girls. He thought it was a bad idea.

“Coeducation is like trying to prepare for a major exam with the TV on,” he told Washingtonian magazine in 1996. “At the age of these kids with their hormones bouncing all over the place, they don’t need girls around during school.”