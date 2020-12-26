John Wilfred Outterbridge was born March 12, 1933, in Greenville, N.C. His mother wrote poetry and played piano; his uncles and cousins were musicians.

Mr. Outterbridge came to know assemblage through his handyman father, an avid salvager who filled his family’s backyard with items from the junk trade.

“Castoffs, what was junk to others, became resource, conversion, meaningful substance,” Mr. Outterbridge recalled in a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Images of that backyard museum still dance in my head. They play out in my thoughts and in my work.”

After attending North Carolina A&T State University, he served in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, where he painted murals in American high schools and officers’ clubs.

He later studied at the American Academy of Art in Chicago and became fascinated with using fabric scraps and rags for his artwork.

“I’d always see the ragmen, who collected rags for a living,” he said in a 1992 interview with the Times. “They’d go around, calling up to people in apartment buildings for rags, and they could send their kids to college on what they made. Rags became something I always wanted to use.”

In 1963, Mr. Outterbridge moved to Los Angeles, where he befriended artist Noah Purifoy, co-founder of the Watts Towers Arts Center and father of the Black assemblage movement, which created artwork from discarded items.

Mr. Outterbridge’s 1969 “Containment Series,” a collection of rectangular pieces made of tin cans, rusted nails and other castoff materials, explores the concept of constraint. Another work, “About Martin,” which features a tiny suit jacket and a laundry receipt made out to Martin Luther King Jr. inside a wood cabinet, is a 1975 homage to the civil rights leader.

Mr. Outterbridge was a founding director of the Communicative Arts Academy in Compton, Calif., in 1969. In 1975, he became director of the Watts Towers Arts Center. He retired from that position in 1992 to dedicate more time to his art.

He continued to produce new works in his later years, including 2002’s “Remnants of an Apron Lost,” which transformed a wooden paddle into an African-inspired fetish figure, and 2009’s “Hooked,” a claw made from bits of wood.

It was only in the past decade that Mr. Outterbridge received widespread recognition, with his works featured at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Venice Biennale.

His art is in the collections of museums including the California African American Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

“With me, art has the audacity to be anything it needs to be at a given time. Anything,” Mr. Outterbridge told Artforum in 2011. “We think that everything has been done before — even though nothing has been done before.”

