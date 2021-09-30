Mr. Rigas, who at one time owned the Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey franchise, served nine years of a 15-year sentence — later reduced to 12 — for securities fraud, convicted of what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “one of the most extensive financial frauds ever to take place at a public company.” He was granted compassionate release from the Allenwood federal prison in Pennsylvania in 2016, when he was 91 and was said to have terminal cancer.