“I started doing jobs for magazines, like Modern Romance, all the Macfadden publications. I did about a dozen of them in one year,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2012. He recalled that for one photo shoot, he was cast as a Puerto Rican teenager, photographed while slumped against a trash can with a fake gunshot wound.

The picture ran on the cover of a dime-store detective magazine and attracted the attention of Hollywood agent Henry Willson, who had launched the careers of heartthrob actors such as Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter, and who set about making 17-year-old Carmine the next 1950s teen idol.

“The next thing I knew,” Mr. Saxon later told Drama-Logue magazine, “my mom and dad were signing agreement contracts because I was still under age.” By the time he made his movie debut in 1954, he had given himself a stage name — inspired, in his telling, by a Brooklyn roller hockey team called the Saxons.

Mr. Saxon, who died July 25 at age 83, went on to appear in nearly 200 television and film roles over the next six decades, often playing brooding lawmen or gunslinging bandits. While his leading-man status was brief, he became a fixture of B-movies and guest-starred on TV shows including “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Starsky & Hutch” and “The A-Team.”

When Quentin Tarantino directed an episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005, he cast Mr. Saxon as the criminal villain, later explaining that he needed someone who could match wits “with another mastermind” — just as Mr. Saxon had in the 1966 western “The Appaloosa,” in which he played a Mexican outlaw who steals Marlon Brando’s horse.

“John Saxon is the only actor to ever steal a movie from Marlon Brando,” Tarantino said.

Mr. Saxon’s son, Antonio, confirmed the death but did not have additional details. The actor’s wife, Gloria Martel, told the Hollywood Reporter that he died of pneumonia in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

As an Italian American actor, Mr. Saxon was sometimes cast as Native American, Latino or Jewish characters. He played Marco Polo in the ABC science-fiction series “The Time Tunnel,” starred as a Puerto Rican ex-con in the crime drama “Cry Tough” (1959) and appeared as an Israeli air force commander in “Raid on Entebbe” (1977), based on the real-life mission to free hostages in Uganda.

Mr. Saxon also guest-starred on the long-running NBC series “Bonanza” and portrayed bandits or cowhands in movies such as “The Unforgiven” (1960), directed by John Huston; “Joe Kidd” (1972), starring Clint Eastwood and Robert Duvall; and “The Electric Horseman” (1979), with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

Like Tarantino, New York Times movie critic Bosley Crowther was especially admiring of Mr. Saxon’s work in “The Appaloosa,” directed by Sidney J. Furie.

“Somehow you find yourself tensing as Mr. Brando, cautious and slow, moves into the alien territory of his wickedly smiling nemesis, who is played by dark-eyed John Saxon with remarkably fearsome oiliness,” wrote Crowther. “Quickly your muscles tighten as the two men, now face to face, contend in a show-down hand-wrestle on a table fringed with scorpions.”

In addition to western fare, Mr. Saxon was featured in the slasher films “Black Christmas” (1974) and “Tenebrae” (1982); played an FBI agent in the vampire action movie “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996); and appeared in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) and two of its sequels, as the police lieutenant father of Heather Langenkamp’s character, who battles the razor-gloved Freddy Krueger.

“I am intrigued by horror and fantasy-type things,” he once told the Associated Press, “because I think it is a way of magnifying some part of the human mind that is exhibited or projected in a highly distorted way.”

Mr. Saxon was perhaps best known for co-starring in the martial arts classic “Enter the Dragon” (1973), the last movie Lee completed before his death at age 32. The two men played competitors and allies at an international martial arts competition, and met at Lee’s Hong Kong home shortly before filming began.

Lee, generally considered the most-influential martial artist of all time, asked Mr. Saxon to demonstrate his side-kick technique and was apparently unimpressed by Mr. Saxon, who had a few years of karate under his belt. “Let me show you how to do it,” Lee said, before handing Mr. Saxon a shield to hold for protection.

“He stood back, I would say a good eight or 10 feet, and lunged and belted that shield and knocked me clear across the room and into a chair, which broke,” Mr. Saxon recalled in a talk at the Memphis Film Festival in 2011. “He wasn’t concerned with my being hurt, but he said nobody had ever broken that chair before. Apparently he had done this many times. He was more concerned about the chair than me. He said, ‘That’s my favorite chair!’ ”

Mr. Saxon was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 5, 1936. He was about 18 when he made his Hollywood debut in 1954, appearing in two George Cukor movies, “It Should Happen to You” and “A Star Is Born,” before signing with Universal Pictures.

His breakthrough as an actor came two years later, when he starred in both “Rock, Pretty Baby!,” as a teenage guitarist performing alongside Sal Mineo, and “The Unguarded Moment,” as a football player accused of stalking his teacher, played by Esther Williams.

He was later cast opposite Debbie Reynolds in “This Happy Feeling” (1958), a Blake Edwards comedy that earned Mr. Saxon the Golden Globe Award for most promising newcomer.

His other early movies included the Vincente Minnelli comedy “The Reluctant Debutante” (1958); the Korean War film “War Hunt” (1962), which co-starred Robert Redford in his first major film role; and Otto Preminger’s religious drama “The Cardinal” (1963), in which he played a Catholic woman’s Jewish fiance.

He also starred in Italian productions such as “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” (1963), credited with kicking off the Italian mystery-horror genre known as giallo; and played surgeon Theodore Stuart on three seasons of the NBC medical drama “The Bold Ones: The New Doctors,” beginning in 1969.

After getting married and having a son, Mr. Saxon said he began to focus on supporting his family, taking parts as they came. “I was more concerned about my own life in Los Angeles, not necessarily in Hollywood,” he told the Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel. “I’d go from something that got reviews in national magazines to the next job that came along. If it paid tuition to a private school, that was fine.”

Mr. Saxon was later featured on the soap operas “Dynasty” and “Falcon Crest”; directed a zombie horror film, “Death House” (1988); and appeared in movies such as “Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994).

His first two marriages, to Mary Ann Murphy and Elizabeth Phillips, ended in divorce, and in 2008 he married Martel. In addition to his wife and son, from his first marriage, survivors include a sister.

Mr. Saxon continued acting in recent years, with appearances on shows including “Melrose Place” as well as in independent movies such as “God’s Ears” (2008), in which he played a former prizefighter who trains an autistic boxer.

“That movie is closer to my feelings about what I want to do with my career,” he told the Memphis Commercial Appeal in 2011. “It’s a touching movie. Serious. Car crashes — they don’t interest me any more.”