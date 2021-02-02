Mr. Sweeney, a longtime union official who built the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) into the country’s third largest labor union in the 1980s, became president of the AFL-CIO in 1995.

He took over the Washington-based federation that represents the interests of dozens of labor unions, after leading a power struggle that forced out the organization’s longtime leader, Lane Kirkland.

AD

“Workers look at their paychecks, the political system, and the public debate,” Mr. Sweeney said at the time, “and wonder, ‘Why is nobody speaking up for me?’”

AD

Mr. Sweeney reshaped the AFL-CIO to place greater emphasis on political activism and on recruiting new members to unions. He accomplished his first goal by making the union federation a powerful force in politics, helping elect sympathetic officeholders in local, state and national campaigns.

Even as union membership fell, Mr. Sweeney played a key role in harnessing labor’s political strength in Ohio and Pennsylvania during the 2008 presidential campaign, helping propel Democratic candidate Barack Obama into the White House.

AD

Mr. Sweeney was prominent in lobbying for the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s signature health care reform initiative, which was adopted in 2010. Mr. Sweeney had been arguing for a national health insurance plan since the 1980s, and he was also influential in advocating for other reforms, including the Family and Medical Leave Act, workplace safety initiatives and federal protection against sexual harassment and discrimination on the job.

AD

As the leader of the SEIU, Mr. Sweeney expanded the union’s membership by merging with smaller labor units and by recruiting tens of thousands low-income workers, women and people of color often ignored by traditional labor unions, which were long dominated by White men.

“Because of the union, my father got things like vacation days or a raise in wages,” Mr. Sweeney told the New York Times in 2009. “But my mother, who worked as a domestic, had nobody. It taught me from a young age the difference between workers who are organized and workers who were by themselves.”

AD

He sometimes used brash tactics, including strikes that shut down bridges and other public accommodations, to push his message that ordinary workers deserved a larger slice of the country’s wealth. In the 1990s, with rising profits and stock prices for business, he charged that the country’s corporate leaders — abetted by government policies — were “squeezing the last possible ounce of productivity out of American workers and then throwing them on the scrapheap of unemployment or old age with reduced pensions and health insurance coverage.”

AD

During his 15 years at the helm of the SEIU, from 1980 to 1995, Mr. Sweeney oversaw a rare success story in the labor movement of the time. Representing a broad range of workers, from lawyers to maintenance workers to health care workers, the SEIU topped 1 million members in the early 1990s.

Mr. Sweeney sought to replicate that success at the AFL-CIO, announcing the ambitious goal of doubling the number of workers in unions. When he began working as an organizer in the 1950s, more than a third of the country’s workers were union members. But a shrinking industrial base and widespread management opposition to unions, led to a decades-long trend of dwindling union rolls.

AD

Union membership continued to fall during Mr. Sweeney’s tenure at the top of the country’s largest advocacy group for workers, and he was forced to lay off a quarter of the staff at the AFL-CIO headquarters a block from the White House.

AD

In 2005, when the 71-year-old Mr. Sweeney was seeking another four-year term as AFL-CIO president, he faced an internal challenge led by his onetime protege, Andrew Stern, then the leader of the SEIU, the union Mr. Sweeney had once headed.

Stern and the leaders of other unions believed the AFL-CIO should spend more on organizing workers and charged that Mr. Sweeney had lost his effectiveness. The upstart union forces threatened to leave the AFL-CIO and form a rival federation unless Mr. Sweeney stepped down.

AD

Instead, he continued in the race — and won the presidency — but his organization was fractured. Some of its biggest unions, including SEIU, the Teamsters and the United Farm Workers, seceded and formed a competing group called Change to Win. The moved deprived the AFL-CIO of a quarter of its members and 10 percent of its income.

AD

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 10.8 percent of U.S. workers were members of unions in 2020, including just 6.3 percent of employees in private industry.

Mr. Sweeney retired in 2009 and was succeeded by one of his longtime lieutenants, former United Mine Workers leader Richard Trumka. Mr. Sweeney later received the 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

This is a develpoing story. A complete obituary will follow.