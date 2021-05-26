Because of his willingness to buck his increasingly conservative party, Mr. Warner became the Republican whom many Virginia independents and Democrats respected and voted for. By the time he retired in 2009, Mr. Warner held the second-longest tenure of a Virginia senator.
As a former secretary of the Navy and, in later years, one of only a handful of World War II veterans in the Senate, his opinions on military matters carried considerable weight. His consensus-building on a number of critical issues led him to be known as one of the Senate’s more influential members.
As chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Mr. Warner provided critical support for president George W. Bush’s handling of the war in Iraq. During debate on a Democratic call for the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq in 2007, Mr. Warner led the Republican opposition, saying, “What we have on the line is the credibility of the United States of America.”
The next year, however, he broke with the president’s proposed “surge” of additional troops for Iraq, and with his own subcommittee’s recommendation of even higher authorization, a stance that strengthened Democratic efforts to curtail spending on the war.
“The reason I’m into this situation so deeply,” he said, “is that I feel that the American citizens have given so generously with their sons and daughters. Have we not fulfilled our commitment to the Iraqi people?”
He also urged the administration to give more attention to rebuilding the economy of Iraq.
Along with Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsay O. Graham (R-S.C.), he co-sponsored legislation that banned the torture of suspected terrorists and opposed key provisions to the military commissions created to try war criminal suspects at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
Mr. Warner frequently went against his party in domestic affairs. He supported legal abortion, although he voted in favor of numerous limitations on the procedure; supported gun control; voted against confirmation of president Ronald Reagan’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork; and urged lifting president George W. Bush’s restrictions on stem cell research. In 2005, he was part of the bipartisan “Gang of 14” that prevented either party from using parliamentary maneuvers on judicial appointments.
He was no maverick, though. Mr. Warner supported the three Republican presidents under whom he served — Reagan and the two Bushes — more than 90 percent of the time.
On the home front, Mr. Warner used the clout of the chairmanship to steer billions of dollars in defense spending to Virginia’s shipbuilding and naval facilities.
Although his influence was wide, Mr. Warner’s legislative record was thin. In three decades in the Senate, he sponsored 194 bills, 21 of which were enacted, mostly related to defense; 120 didn’t make it out of committee.
