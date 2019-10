John Witherspoon, an actor and comedian who played Ice Cube’s father in the stoner comedy “Friday” (1995) and its sequels, died Oct. 29 in Los Angeles. He was 77.

The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series. His film roles included “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” (1988), “Boomerang” (1992) and “Vampire in Brooklyn” (1995), and he was a frequent guest on “Late Show With David Letterman.”