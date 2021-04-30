“There were only about 50 people there, and they were all enjoying the band, and almost all were dancing,” Mr. Crawford later told the Wall Street Journal. “One fellow was standing off to the side watching for the longest time; it was Dustin Hoffman. He loved it. He said it reminded him of when he was a little boy and his parents took him to see Ted Lewis. Martin Short was a riot. He said, ‘I wanna sing with Johnny Crawford!’ ”