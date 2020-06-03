Mr. Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State (1968-1972), Pitt (1973-1976, 1993-1996) and Tennessee (1977-1992).

Earlier, he had a standout playing career at Tennessee during which he finished second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Mr. Majors starred for the Volunteers from 1954 through 1956 as a single-wing tailback and punter and twice was named the Southeastern Conference player of the year. In 1956, he rushed for seven touchdowns, threw five TD passes and punted and returned kicks while leading Tennessee to a 10-1 record and Sugar Bowl appearance.

He finished his college playing career with 1,622 yards rushing and 1,135 yards passing. Tennessee retired his No. 45 jersey in 2012.

Mr. Majors began his head coaching career in 1968 at Iowa State. Three years later, he led the Cyclones to their first bowl bid in school history. He posted a 24-30-1 record at Iowa State in five years moving to the University of Pittsburgh.

The Panthers were coming off a 1-10 season when he took over and had won a total of 23 games in the nine years preceding his arrival. Mr. Majors went 33-13-1 in four years at Pitt, including a 12-0 record in 1976. His national championship team that year featured Heisman Trophy-winning running back Tony Dorsett.

“It was a team without a real weakness, one of the greatest college teams of the last two decades,” Mr. Majors wrote in his 1986 book “You Can Go Home Again.” “I realized even then that . . . few people in our profession ever have the experience of working with a team that good.”

After that title-winning season, Mr. Majors returned to his alma mater, Tennessee. Compiling a record of 116-62-8 from 1977 through 1992, he led the Volunteers to Southeastern Conference championships in 1985, 1989 and 1990. Tennessee earned a bowl bid in 11 of his last 12 seasons on the job. He was SEC coach of the year in 1985.

Mr. Majors missed the first three games of the 1992 season while recovering from heart bypass surgery. The Vols, coached by offensive coordinator Phillip Fulmer, got off to a 3-0 start. Majors returned for the fourth game, but he was forced out and replaced by Fulmer after Tennessee finished the regular season with an 8-3 record.

Mr. Majors returned to Pitt the following year and went 12-32 as the Panthers’ coach from 1993 to 1996.

John Terrill Majors was born May 21, 1935, in Lynchburg, Tenn. His father, Shirley Majors, was a longtime football coach at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn.

Johnny Majors was an assistant at Mississippi State and Arkansas before becoming a head coach.

Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Lynn Barnwell; two children; a sister; two brothers; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.