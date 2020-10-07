Mr. Nash was in his early 30s and had lived several show business lives when “I Can See Clearly Now” topped the charts in 1972. In the mid-1950s, he was a teenager covering “Darn That Dream” and other standards, his light tenor likened to the voice of Johnny Mathis. A decade later, he was co-running a record company, had become a rare American-born singer of reggae and helped launch the career of his friend Bob Marley.

Mr. Nash praised “the vibes of this little island” when speaking of Jamaica, and he was among the first artists to bring reggae to U.S. audiences. He peaked commercially in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when he had hits with “Hold Me Tight,” “You Got Soul,” an early version of Marley’s “Stir It Up” and “I Can See Clearly Now,” still his signature song.

Reportedly written by Mr. Nash while recovering from cataract surgery, “I Can See Clearly Now” was a story of overcoming hard times that itself raised the spirits of countless listeners, with its swelling pop-reggae groove, promise of a “bright, bright sunshiny day” and Mr. Nash’s gospel-styled exclamation midway, “Look straight ahead, nothing but blue skies!,” a backing chorus lifting the words into the heavens.

Rock critic Robert Christgau would call the song, which Mr. Nash also produced, “2 minutes and 48 seconds of undiluted inspiration.”

Although overlooked by Grammys judges, “I Can See Clearly Now” was covered by such artists as Ray Charles, Donny Osmond, Soul Asylum and Jimmy Cliff, whose version was featured in the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings.” It also turned up in “Thelma and Louise” and a Windex commercial, and in recent years was often referred to on websites about cataract procedures.

“I feel that music is universal. Music is for the ears and not the age,” Mr. Nash told Cameron Crowe, then writing for Zoo World Magazine, in 1973. “There are some people who say that they hate music. I’ve run into a few, but I’m not sure I believe them.”

The fame of “I Can See Clearly Now” outlasted Mr. Nash’s own. He rarely made the charts in the years following, even as he released such albums as “Tears On My Pillow” and “Celebrate Life,” and by the 1990s had essentially left the business. His last album, “Here Again,” came out in 1986, although in recent years he was reportedly digitizing his old work, some of which was lost in a 2008 fire at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

John Lester Nash Jr. was born in Houston on Aug. 19, 1940. His father was a chauffeur, and the younger Nash grew up singing in church.

By age 13, he had his own show on Houston television, and within a few years he had a national following through his appearances on “The Arthur Godfrey Show,” his hit cover of Doris Day’s “A Very Special Love” and a collaboration with peers Paul Anka and George Hamilton IV on the wholesome “The Teen Commandments (of Love).” He also had roles in the films “Take a Giant Step,” in which he starred as a high school student rebelling against how the Civil War is taught, and “Key Witness,” a crime drama starring Dennis Hopper and Jeffrey Hunter.

His career faded during the first half of the 1960s, but he found a new sound, and renewed success, in the mid-’60s after having a rhythm and blues hit with “Let’s Move and Groove Together” and meeting Marley and fellow Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston during a visit to Jamaica. Over the next few years, their careers would be closely aligned.

Mr. Nash persuaded his manager and business partner Danny Sims, with whom he formed JAD Records, to sign Marley and the Wailers, who recorded “Reggae On Broadway” and dozens of other songs for JAD. He also brought Marley to London in the early 1970s, when Mr. Nash was the bigger star internationally, and gave an impromptu concert with Marley at a local boys school.

His covers of “Stir It Up” and “Guava Jelly” helped expose Marley’s writing to a general audience. The two also collaborated on the ballad “You Poured Sugar On Me,” which appeared on the “I Can See Clearly Now” album.

Mr. Nash was married three times. In addition to his son, survivors include his wife, Carli, and a daughter, Monica.

After the 1980s, Mr. Nash became a mystery to fans and former colleagues as he stopped recording and performing and rarely spoke to the media or anyone in the music industry. In 1973, he told Crowe that he anticipated years of hard work: “What I want to do is be a part of this business and to express myself and get some kind of acceptance by making people happy.”

A quarter-century later, he explained to the Gleaner during a visit to Jamaica that it was “difficult to develop major music projects” without touring and promoting and that he preferred to be with his family.

“I think I’ve achieved gratification in terms of the people I’ve had the chance to meet. I never won the Grammy, but I don’t put my faith in things of that nature,” he added. “A lifetime body of work I can be proud of is more important to me. And the special folksy blend to the music I make, that’s what it is all about.”

— Associated Press