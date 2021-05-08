Mr. Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family’s five siblings. He died one day before his 90th birthday.
He was a graduate of Yale University and was elected to its prestigious Skull and Bones society. He received a master of business administration degree from New York University.
He served for many years on the board of the United Negro College Fund and was a past board member of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. He was a former member of the executive committee and finance chairman of the New York Republican Party.
George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at his Houston home. Their sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, died in January. A brother, William Henry Trotter Bush, known as “Bucky,” died in 2018, and another brother, Prescott S. Bush Jr., died in 2010.
Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.
Jonathan Bush helped raise funds for his nephew’s presidential campaign and was among family members his brother sent to be official stand-ins at ceremonies across the world.
Jonathan Bush was the father of Billy Bush, who was fired by NBC due to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape with Donald Trump and now hosts the pop culture news show “Extra.”
