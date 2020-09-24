With studded neck collars, spiked shoulder pads, mohawks and painted faces, Mr. Laurinaitis and Michael “Hawk” Hegstrand stormed into sold-out arenas, often for the event’s final match at a time when tag-teams rarely served as the main draw.

Their matches ended with an opponent sitting helplessly on Mr. Laurinaitis’s shoulders while Hegstrand jumped off the top rope and tackled the opponent to the mat — a move they called the “Doomsday Device.” They were billed as villains, but fans often rooted for them and wore their own Road Warrior costumes and face paint. The fans’ intense reaction to the duo became known as the “Road Warrior pop.”

After having honed their act in the 1980s, they ran into a problem in 1990 when they signed with impresario Vince McMahon’s company, then known as WWF for the World Wrestling Federation: There already was a “warrior” character with Jim Hellwig’s “The Ultimate Warrior.”

They adopted the moniker “The Legion of Doom” from the children’s cartoon “Super Friends” while still calling themselves Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal.

“Ohhhhhhhhh what a rush,” Hegstrand growled as a prelude to their theme song, the soundtrack to their theatrical entrances which once had them riding to a match on motorcycles.

As the Legion of Doom’s popularity grew, and their wrestling schedule became more grueling, injuries started to pile up. Mr. Laurinaitis said Hegstrand, already known for his hard-partying ways, regularly self-medicated with drugs and alcohol.

“Hawk was a straight-up vodka on the rocks guy,” Mr. Laurinaitis said in a 2020 episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” on Vice. “The muscle relaxers were a big part … I’d say of 85 percent [of those] who died early in the wrestling business.”

In 1992, at Wembley Stadium in London at an annual WWF event called Summerslam, McMahon moved their match earlier in the card when Hegstrand was acting erratically and later could not jump off the top rope for their finishing move.

The two split up for the first time in more than a decade, working independently for a few years and rehabbing from injuries, before reconciling and rejoining WWF in 1997. One of their wrestling story lines included Hawk’s substance abuse problems and tensions stemming from them in the ring. Mr. Laurinaitis said the angle cut too true to life and led them to quit the company.

Both Mr. Laurinaitis and Hegstrand became born-again Christians, something which helped Hegstrand conquer his addictions. Nevertheless, he died from a heart attack in 2003 at age 46.

World Wrestling Entertainment, the successor to WWF, inducted them into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 as The Road Warriors. Mr. Laurinaitis continued wrestling for various companies until 2014.

Joseph Michael Laurinaitis was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 12, 1960, to Lithuanian parents. He attended Catholic school, where nuns regularly whacked his knuckles “for being my good ol’ charming self,” he wrote in his 2011 autobiography, “The Road Warriors: Danger, Death, and the Rush of Wrestling” (co-authored with Andrew William Wright).

After graduating from high school in New Brighton, Minn., he attended Brigham Young University before dropping out. Gifted with size and strength, Mr. Laurinaitis gravitated to baseball, football and power lifting, then worked as a bouncer in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where he caught the eye of wrestling trainer Eddie Sharkey.

Mr. Laurinaitis met Hegstrand while working out at Jesse Ventura’s Minneapolis gym, when Hegstrand whacked him on the chest while he was in the middle of lifting weights.

“You ain’t supposed to be doin’ 100 pounds more than me,” Hegstrand, also a bouncer and wrestling prospect, joked to him, according to Mr. Laurinaitis’s autobiography. The two became inseparable.

Despite Mr. Laurinaitis’s tough-guy persona, both in and out of wrestling, the early version of his Road Warrior character, a biker in a jean jacket, jean shorts, black leather gloves, sunglasses, and black police cap, did not strike the look he wanted.

“I looked like a giant version of the Village People,” he said on “Dark Side of the Ring,” referring to the 1970s band known for their flamboyantly gay stage characters and the hit song “YMCA.”

Mr. Laurinaitis was married twice and had three children, including James Laurinaitis, a former football player for the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints. A complete list of survivors could not be confirmed.

In June, Mr. Laurinaitis spoke to the Hannibal TV, a YouTube wrestling channel, about the Road Warriors’ legacy.

“If Hawk were alive today we could still be the top tag team of anyone on the company,” he said. “There’s yet to be [another] person that comes into the ring … that gets that infamous Road Warrior pop. Nobody gets it. And there’s a reason that they don’t get it. Because they’re not taking the time to learn the craft, to appreciate it, and let the fans decide who gets that pop.”