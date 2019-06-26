

Joyce Pensato stands before her work 2016 work “Bo Bo Batman.” (Elizabeth Ferry/Courtesy Petzel, New York)

Joyce Pensato, an artist who released Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and other cartoon characters from the comedic identities of their comic strips and movies, depicting them on towering canvasses where they glowered and trembled with unsettling stares, died June 13 at a hospital in Manhattan. She was 77.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, said Ricky Lee, the press and publications manager at Petzel Gallery in New York City, which had represented Ms. Pensato since 2007.

Ms. Pensato, who lived nearly her entire life in Brooklyn, spent several decades reimagining the most iconic American cartoon characters before she caught the attention of the wider artistic community when she was in her 60s.



Ms. Pensato’s work “Big Mickey,” 2007. (Courtesy of the artist and Petzel, New York.)

By the end of her life, her work was housed in institutions including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Even the most uninitiated museum-goers might have felt, upon seeing her work for the first time, more than a twinge of recognition: They had known her subjects (besides the Disney characters, they included Batman and Homer Simpson) all their lives.

Many viewers, gazing upon Ms. Pensato’s charcoal drawings and massive black-and-white enamel installations, interpreted her work as on consumerism and lost innocence. A biographical sketch on her gallery’s website described a “baleful transmutation of American cartoon culture . . . [shedding] light on the arguable darkness lurking within our familiar Pop iconography.”

But from the earliest days of her career, she sought to rebut the perception, which she said she first encountered during a sojourn in Paris, that she was mocking American society.

“I got into Mickey Mouse early on, really, because of his shape,” she told the New York Times in 2015. “The ears, the eyes, the circles, how simple he was but also how great those shapes looked in a painting.

“And I think I’ve made him a Mickey who is not just a happy Mickey,” she continued. “He’s got a lot more substance than that, more character.”

The effect of her renderings was often jarring, with Mickey wide-eyed like the figure in Edvard Munch’s “The Scream”or hollow-eyed like a skull.

“Take the magnificent ‘The Other Mickey,’ ” Solveig Nelson, an art critic, wrote in the magazine Artforum International. “The mouse’s rubbery smile eerily enhances the already exaggerated features of the ubiquitous Disney character, making this image less a logo than a Rorschach test for the viewer’s uneasy projections.”

Ms. Pensato populated her works with the characters of the bawdy adult animated series “South Park” — her first museum survey, in 2014, was titled “I Killed Kenny,” a reference to a recurring line in the show — as well as more classic cartoon figure as such as Felix the Cat and Batman. The look was thoroughly original, although it did recall for some viewers elements of the works of artists who preceded her.



Ms. Pensato’s work “Donald” is displayed in Rome in 2013. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

“In her Easter Island-meets-Disney-de Kooning-and-Warhol portraits of Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, and others, Pensato combines the gesturalism of action painting, the painterliness of Abstract Expressionism, the blatancy of Pop, and the wild style of graffiti,” art critic Jerry Saltz wrote in New York magazine in 2008. “Warhol gave us ‘Double Elvis’; Pensato paints a diabolical ‘Double Mickey.’ De Kooning destroyed the female form to make his ‘Woman’ paintings; Pensato destroys preconceptions of cuteness and innocence.”

Ms. Pensato worked in a Brooklyn studio teeming with posters, stuffed animals, toys and figurines of her cartoon subjects, all of it left doused in paint by the exuberance of her creative process. She used a cherry picker to reach the highest corners of her canvasses, which were displayed to striking effect on gallery walls.

“I think it’s just who I am,” Ms. Pensato told the Times of her mess. “I’ve always wanted to make art that trashed up a good white-cube gallery. I need to work in a place where the stuff and I basically become one.”

Joyce Marie Pensato was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 20, 1941. Her Sicilian-born father was a printmaker, and her mother, an Italian-American, was a homemaker. Ms. Pensato’s only immediate survivor was a brother.

Her father “was always bringing materials home, and encouraging the arts,” Ms. Pensato recalled years later to the Brooklyn Rail. “I told my parents if I failed art school I would become a secretary, and God knows who would ever hire me as anything, never mind as a secretary.”

She said that she was encouraged to study commercial arts until a teacher introduced her to “another world called fine arts.”

“And I was really lucky to get a hold of it,” Ms. Pensato said, “just in time.”



Ms. Pensato’s work “Holy Blackout Batman,” 2015. (Courtesy of the artist and Petzel, New York.)

She studied at the Art Students League under Morris Kantor, a Russian-born painter whose output ranged from abstraction to realism, and later at the New York Studio School, where her teachers included the school’s principal founder, Mercedes Matter. Ms. Pensato received a 1996 Guggenheim fellowship, among other honors.

She said she began painting cartoon characters when she grew bored with still lifes. “I loved drawing cartoon characters so I decided to accept myself,” she said. “I embraced what I was good at and found a way to paint them.”

There was at least one cartoon character she said she struggled to paint, and that was Spider-Man.

“He is too much like a ballerina,” she told the Brooklyn Rail. “Batman is like tough, straight, I’m here. This is it, I’m going to break down the house or whatever. Whereas, Spider-Man would jump around, lots of circling around. He’s too soft. I also tried with Superman, but he was too normal.”