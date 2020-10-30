Dr. Wallace, part physician, part social worker and part medical researcher who gained national recognition for her efforts to improve the health and lives of prostitutes, a population she had seen discarded as “throwaway women,” died Oct. 14 at a hospital in New York City. She was 79.

The cause was a heart attack, said her son, Ari Kahn.

Dr. Wallace ran a private practice, was an attending physician at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and held academic appointments at institutions including Mount Sinai School of Medicine. But she devoted the great part of her energy — a force that was, by all accounts, gale-like — to the prostitutes of New York.

“Many people just want these women to disappear — they’ve dehumanized them and turned their backs on their suffering,” Dr. Wallace told the writer Barbara Goldsmith, who profiled her for the New Yorker magazine in 1993.

“These women represent the failures of our society,” she continued. “They are the product of two decades of inadequate schools, dysfunctional families, domestic violence, incest, and, for that matter, the repressive ignorance of the Catholic Church. They are our responsibility. These are not throwaway women.”

Dr. Wallace was marked by the death of her younger brother from leukemia when both were children in the 1950s, and by the indignities her family suffered when his medical bills consumed their limited resources. “Today, they save children like that,” she told Goldsmith. “If I’d been a doctor then, I’ll bet I could have saved him.”

In 1976, she bought a private practice in Greenwich Village, where, at a time when homosexuality was deeply stigmatized, at least a third of her patients were gay men. Around 1980, she began seeing a striking number of cases among them of enlarged lymph nodes, an indicator of disorder in the immune system. One patient was diagnosed with Kaposi’s sarcoma, a rare form of skin cancer that Dr. Wallace helped link to the virus that became known as HIV.

As HIV/AIDS infections in the United States burgeoned into an epidemic, AIDS was described as a “gay disease” — a moniker that did little to attract research funding and, as Dr. Wallace discerned before many others, was simply inaccurate.

Confronted with cases such as Barbara’s, she began scrounging for grants to test for HIV among women and particularly prostitutes who used intravenous drugs. In 1989, Dr. Wallace conducted a study of approximately 950 New York prostitutes that revealed a third of them to be infected with HIV. By 1993, the New Yorker reported, the leading cause of death for New York City women ages 20 to 39 was AIDS.

Kahn recalled that when he was a toddler, his mother sometimes took him with her when she drove through neighborhoods where prostitutes congregated, his presence a tool for disarming untrusting women who might have doubted her intentions. To anyone who agreed to step into the van and receive an HIV test, she offered a small amount of money — perhaps $10, as much or more than they might receive for a job — or McDonald’s coupons. Anyone who came to her office to collect the results received a second installment.

Dr. Kahn started a foundation for research on sexually transmitted diseases and conducted thousands of HIV tests over the years. She promoted needle exchanges for drug users, to curb the spread of HIV through contamination, and rehabilitation services for those seeking to quit. She spoke compassionately about prostitutes — her patients — who had fled to the streets to escape abusive relationships and turned to drugs to forget their misery.

Observing her sometimes chaotic operation, some critics regarded her as “an eccentric zealot,” Goldsmith wrote. Her efforts to establish halfway houses for prostitutes received intense opposition from New Yorkers, who did not wish to attract streetwalkers or drug users to their neighborhood.

“On a lot of things in this community I have been a bleeding heart,” one community activist told the New York Times in 1994, “but this was too much of a hemorrhage.”

But Dr. Wallace insisted that the women she served were those most in need of care.

“Their lives are worthless the way they are now,” she said on the ABC News program “20/20” in 1993. “Their life expectancy is very short. They get beat up, they get killed. There’s nobody who cares for them, there’s nobody who loves them, there’s nobody who wants them.”

Joyce Irene Malakoff was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 25, 1940, and grew up in Queens. Her father taught automotive mechanics at a vocational school and spent long periods in the hospital for treatment for his severe asthma. After Dr. Wallace’s brother died, their mother returned to school, eventually working in special education.

Dr. Wallace received a bachelor’s degree in history from Queens College in 1961 and a medical degree from what is now the State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University in 1968. She received financial help during her schooling from her paternal grandmother, who, according to the New Yorker, had fled the Jewish Pale of Settlement in imperial Russia at age 13 because her father had refused to allow her to pursue her education — a display of pluck that Dr. Wallace said inspired her own.

Dr. Wallace’s marriages to Lance Wallace and Arthur Kahn ended in divorce. Survivors include a daughter from her marriage to Wallace, Julia Query of San Francisco; a son from her marriage to Kahn, Ari Kahn of New York City; and four grandchildren.

Query co-directed the film “Live Nude Girls Unite!” (2000), a documentary about a campaign to unionize the Lusty Lady, a San Francisco peep-show house where, without her mother’s knowledge, she worked as a stripper. The film shows Query revealing her line of work to her mother in a scene that film critic A.O. Scott of the Times described as “raw and painful, not least because the two women seem so alike in their tough-minded dedication to their convictions.”

“Believe it or not,” he wrote, “‘Live Nude Girls Unite!’ is a movie that would make any mother proud.”

After retiring from her private practice and foundation, Dr. Wallace took temporary assignments as a physician around the world, including on a Native American reservation and in remote New Zealand.

“Her work and her life were very intertwined,” her son said, recalling that she pulled “all-nighters writing grant proposals with boxes of Chinese food scattered about.” On one occasion, Dr. Wallace encountered a prostitute who wanted to stop using drugs and could find nowhere to spend the night, at a treatment center or elsewhere.

Dr. Wallace brought the woman home, gave her a dose of methadone, and, while making her hospital rounds, left her with Ari, then 10 or 12 years old. Neither of them had eaten dinner, and he recalled making a pizza for them to share. When Dr. Wallace returned, she found a rehab facility that agreed to accept the woman, who later worked for her foundation.

“People were starved of help,” Kahn said, “and so grateful to get a little bit of it.”