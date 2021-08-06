He pitched for Houston from 1971 to 1980, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. He won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four straight seasons with at least 18 wins.
In 1978, Mr. Richard became the first Astro to strike out 300 batters in a season when he led the majors with 303. The next year, he led the National League with a 2.71 ERA and fanned a major league-best 313 hitters.
“J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and as one of the greatest pitchers in club history,” the Astros said in a statement. He stood shoulder to shoulder with club icons Larry Dierker, Joe Niekro and Nolan Ryan, to form a few of the best rotations in club history.”
Mr. Richard was having a great season in 1980, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.96 ERA in the first half of the season. He was the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game on July 8. On July 30, while warming up on the field at the Astrodome, Mr. Richard suffered a major stroke that ended his career. He was 30 at the time.
Doctors performed lifesaving surgery to remove a blood clot in his neck. He attempted a comeback but was never able to make it back to the majors and was released by the Astros in 1984.
“He was one of the greatest pitchers we ever had and probably would have been in the Hall of Fame if his career was not cut short,” former teammate Enos Cabell said. “On the mound, he was devastating and intimidating. Nobody wanted to face him. Guys on the other team would say that they were sick to avoid facing him. This is very sad news. He will be missed.”
Houston manager Dusty Baker, who faced Mr. Richard often during his playing career, recalled some of his teammates manufacturing injuries to avoid the matchup.
“It was like J.R. was only throwing from about 50 feet,” Baker said. “With his reach and he was all legs, you didn’t have much time to make up your mind. … You didn’t really feel comfortable at the plate. He was the toughest guy I ever faced.”
James Rodney Richard was born March 7, 1950, in Vienna, La. He grew up in a rural community and excelled in sports. He developed his pitching mechanics after finding a manual on how to pitch discarded on the side of a road.
Mr. Richard left his mark on the Astros’s record books and is tied for second in career ERA (3.15), third in strikeouts (1,493), fourth in complete games (76) and fifth in wins (107) and shutouts (19). He was inducted into the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame in 2019.
Mr. Richard fell on hard times after his career ended. A series of bad investments, failed businesses and a divorce left him penniless, and he was briefly homeless in the mid-1990s, living under a bridge near the Astrodome. He eventually got his life back on track and worked as a minister in his later years.
— Associated Press
