Julius Whittier, a football player who was the first African American letterman at the University of Texas, who made his debut in 1970, one season after Texas fielded the last all-white national championship team in the history of college football, died Sept. 25. He was 68.

His death was announced by the university. No cause of death was given, but Whittier had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. In 2014, his family sued the NCAA on behalf of college players who suffered brain injuries. The case is still pending.

The university’s board of regents dropped its ban on black players in 1963, but integration was painfully slow and difficult. A few black players signed with the Longhorns over the next several years, but none stayed long enough to make the varsity in an era when freshmen were ineligible to play under NCAA rules.

When Texas recruited Mr. Whittier out of San Antonio, his parents worried about what might happen to him in Austin.

“My dad was scared for me,” Whittier said in 2007. “He’d known some guys who struck off into ‘white’ territory and paid for it with their lives.”

Mr. Whittier landed on a campus where only 300 of the nearly 35,000 students were black.



Julius Whitter in 2005. (TIM SHARP/AP)

“I’m a loner up here,” he told the San Antonio-Express News in early 1970, noting his coaches were treating him well but hinting at problems with some of his teammates.

“Texas seems to recruit a lot of boys from small towns, and most of them have small minds just like their fathers,” he said. “They never think about the things that are happening in this country. You never hear them talk about Vietnam or racism. If you want to know the truth, the only people I’ve met that I can really talk to are the longhairs or hippies. They are really concerned about things like ecology and the war. I’m concerned about those things, too.”

A few months later, a group of sportswriters covering the Southwest Conference looked into Mr. Whittier’s. The Associated Press noted in 1970 that “Whittier, Texas’s black offensive guard, is rooming with a white player and occasionally dates white girls.”

The story noted that Mr. Whittier said no one at school had said anything to him about the dating.

“I don’t think it’s anything unusual,” he said. “Well, unusual, but not abnormal.”

Texas halfback Billy Dale was Mr. Whittier’s roommate that season. Coach Darrell Royal had asked Dale and two other seniors to consider rooming with Mr. Whittier, Dale said in an interview.

“Coach Royal wanted someone to help look out for him,” Dale said. “I volunteered. We learned a lot from each other. He just added a depth to who I was. He made me a much wiser individual about racial relationships.”

Mr. starred for two seasons at guard before switching to tight end as a senior in 1972, a season in which he caught every touchdown pass the Longhorns threw.

“And I caught it in the (Texas) A&M game,” he said in the 2007 book “What It Means to be a Longhorn.” ‘’We had one touchdown pass the entire year.”

The Longhorns were 28-5 during Mr. Whittier’s three seasons and 20-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

Mr. Whittier earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy and a law degree from Texas. He went on to be a criminal prosecutor in Dallas.

“I wanted to see if the myth about UT’s racism was true,” he said during his senior season. “If it was, I wanted to see what I could do to change it.”

Mr. Whittier’s success opened doors to other black athletes at Texas, including star running back Earl Campbell, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1977 and went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.