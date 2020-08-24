The post concluded with lyrics from “Looking for a Place to Land,” from Mr. Earle’s 2014 album “Single Mothers”:

I’ve crossed oceans

Fought freezing rain and blowing sand

I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers

Just looking for a place to land

A conscious throwback to old-time country and blues music, Mr. Earle released albums such as “Harlem River Blues” (2010) and “The Saint of Lost Causes” (2019). He received the Americana Music Association’s emerging act of the year award in 2009, and two years later was honored with song of the year for the title track to “Harlem River Blues.”

He often wrote of loneliness, flight and forgiveness, as in the midtempo rocker “Wanna Be a Stranger”:

Don’t wanna walk away but

I’m tired of acting in anger

Too tired to even try

I just wanna be a stranger

He also drew on his struggles with alcoholism and drug use, which he said began at age 12 and led him to be thrown out of his father’s band, the Dukes, when he was a teenager.

“I’ve never been a bashful person — obviously something I get from my father,” he told the Scotsman newspaper in 2015. “There’s nothing for people to figure out about me, no dirt for anybody to dig up about me somewhere in my past because I’ve already given it.”

Justin Townes Earle was born in Nashville on Jan. 4, 1982. His parents separated when he was young; his father named him in part for songwriter and family friend Townes Van Zandt, while his mother, Carol Ann Hunter, would have preferred a different name.

“My mother hated Townes Van Zandt,” he told Rolling Stone in 2019. “My first name was supposed to be Townes, but my mother would not have it. She hated him because of the trouble that Dad and him got into, but she still played his music.”

Mr. Earle married Jenn Marie Maynard in 2013, and they had a daughter, Etta.

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.