The cause was complications from dementia, said her daughter, Amanda Williams.
Mrs. Williams was the daughter of William H. Hastie, the first Black federal judge, and a goddaughter of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her parents raised her in an environment where education was prized, and where young women were encouraged to pursue professional ambitions.
And yet when Mrs. Williams was in eighth grade, the guidance counselor at her Philadelphia school dismissed her interest in a legal career and suggested that she instead limit her aspirations to working as a store clerk.
“The teachers there had [a] very low expectation of what Black students could do, could learn,” she recalled years later in an oral history for the American Bar Association. “That was the first time that I really got struck by the fact that there was among many in the White population a low expectation of what Blacks have the intellectual capability to achieve and had the drive to go after.”
Mrs. Williams ultimately went to law school and became not a store clerk, but a law clerk at the Supreme Court, serving under Marshall from 1974 to 1975. United Press International reported later that decade that she was, until that point, one of only two African Americans and the only Black woman to serve in that role at the high court.
(The first Black law clerk at the Supreme Court was William T. Coleman Jr., who was hired by Justice Felix Frankfurter in 1948, and who went on to become a major civil rights lawyer and transportation secretary under President Gerald Ford.)
A specialist in government contract law, Mrs. Williams later entered private practice, becoming the first female and first Black partner at the Washington firm of Crowell & Moring. Washingtonian magazine ranked her among the most powerful women in the city’s legal community, a circle that she worked throughout her career to expand.
“She had a special interest in what we call ‘sponsoring,’ or mentoring, younger attorneys who are diverse and who are women,” Susie Hoffman, a partner at Crowell & Moring, said in an interview.
“The word ‘trailblazer’ is used a lot, but it truly fits this situation,” Hoffman continued. “Some women to become partner at that time had to be very hard-charging and were tough. Karen, I think, broke the mold in that she was very gracious — accomplished but [with] extreme poise and diplomacy.”
Karen Roberta Hastie was born on Sept. 30, 1944, in Washington, where her father was dean of Howard University Law School.
She spent the early years of her childhood in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where her mother was from and where her father was the territory’s first Black governor, from 1946 to 1949. He had previously served in the U.S. territory as a federal judge, appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937.
Mrs. Williams later grew up in Philadelphia, where the family moved after President Harry S. Truman named her father to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. That appointment made him the first African American on the federal appeals bench.
Mrs. Williams traced her feminist convictions to her education at the Philadelphia High School for Girls. She received a bachelor’s degree in government from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, in 1966, a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., in 1967 and a law degree from Catholic University in 1973.
She served as a law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit under Judge Spottswood W. Robinson III before being hired by Marshall, both of whom had been legal architects of the civil rights movement. She spoke in her oral history about the importance of diversity in the ranks of judicial clerks, who play key roles in crafting decisions of the court.
“I think that it is very important that the clerks at the court represent a broad cross-section of American society,” she said, “because the cases being heard and the opinions that are being written are going to affect Americans all across the country.”
Mrs. Williams served as chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Budget Committee and as administrator for federal procurement policy in the Office of Management and Budget under President Jimmy Carter before joining Crowell & Moring in 1981.
She remained at the firm for three decades, working on matters including lawsuits filed on behalf of victims of state-sponsored terrorism. Her clients included Terry Anderson, the Associated Press journalist held hostage in Lebanon for nearly seven years before his release in 1991.
Hoffman also credited Mrs. Williams with expanding the firm’s pro bono and public service work, particularly in the area of housing discrimination, before her retirement in 2011.
In addition to her legal work, Mrs. Williams served on the boards of companies and organizations including Fannie Mae, SunTrust Bank, the Gannett media company, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, the Rev. Wesley S. Williams Jr., an ordained Episcopal minister and retired partner at the Washington law firm of Covington & Burling, of the District; three children, Amanda Williams of Oakland, Calif., Bo Williams of Manhattan and Bailey Williams of Washington; a brother; and six grandchildren.
When Marshall died in 1993 at age 84, Mrs. Williams was among the eulogists at his memorial service at Washington National Cathedral. She recalled him as “a rock of justice” and “a man of wisdom” — one who, among his many other achievements, “made it clear to his brethren that outstanding, well-credentialed law clerks could be as diverse as America.”
