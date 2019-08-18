Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, a Democrat who became the first woman elected governor of Louisiana, only to see her political career derailed by Hurricane Katrina, died Aug. 18 in hospice care in Lafayette, La. She was 76.

Her family announced the death in a statement released by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office. Ms. Blanco had a rare eye cancer that she battled successfully in 2011, but it later returned and spread to her liver.

Ms. Blanco served in state government for more than two decades and held Louisiana’s top elected job from 2004 to 2008. Until her campaign for governor, she spent much of her political career moving steadily and quietly through state politics, rarely creating waves or controversy. Katrina raised her profile nationally and forever impacted her legacy. The devastating August 2005 hurricane killed more than 1,400 people in Louisiana, displaced hundreds of thousands and inundated 80 percent of New Orleans.

Historians will continue to debate whether any governor could have been prepared for such a catastrophe, but Ms. Blanco shouldered much of the blame after images of thousands stranded on rooftops and overpasses were broadcast to the world, and the government was slow to respond.

Ms. Blanco was criticized as unprepared, overwhelmed and indecisive, and was described as “dazed and confused” in the post-Katrina chaos. The recovery she guided moved ploddingly.

“Katrina certainly left its mark and Rita left her mark on Louisiana. It made us tougher people though. It made us stronger,” the former governor said in July.



Ms. Blanco in her office in 2007. (Bill Haber/AP)

Ms. Blanco said Louisiana’s miseries were worsened by a Republican-led White House desperate to blame someone else for its disaster response failures. “I just thought I could shout more loudly than the noise around me, but in the end I couldn’t,” she told the Associated Press in 2008. “There was just too much pain.”

Kathleen Babineaux was born in Iberia Parish, La., and raised in the Cajun village of Coteau. She received a bachelor’s degree in business education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in 1964.

She married Raymond Blanco that same year, taught high school business and started in politics as a consultant with her husband, working on local redistricting issues.

Ms. Blanco entered the state House in 1984, then served on the state utility regulatory commission and as lieutenant governor.

Political insiders often dismissed her as a lightweight — honest and hard-working but lacking in substance as a serious gubernatorial contender. She dropped out of the governor’s race in 1991, then stunned many political prognosticators in the 2003 election by defeating Republican Bobby Jindal.

1 of 52 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2019: Toni Morrison, Ross Perot, Doris Day, Tim Conway, and others we have lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2019. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2019. Chris Pizzello/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

She successfully attacked Jindal’s record as a former state health official and made a memorable final debate appearance, in which she tearfully recounted the 1997 death of her 19-year-old son Ben in an industrial accident when asked about a defining moment in life.

Jindal later succeeded Ms. Blanco as governor after Katrina stopped her plans to seek a second term.

More than a decade later, views of Ms. Blanco are generally more sympathetic. She gets praise for running a corruption-free government and championing education. She helped raise K-12 public school teacher pay and plowed hundreds of millions of dollars into colleges.

The nonpartisan Council for a Better Louisiana recently praised Ms. Blanco’s successful push for a state takeover of failing public schools in New Orleans after Katrina, saying that has improved education for thousands of students. “It’s hard to overstate how politically risky that was,” the organization wrote.

Ms. Blanco’s tenure also was marked by heightened partisanship at the Louisiana Capitol, party-line disputes that have only intensified since she left office.

Though she stepped out of the spotlight, Blanco never entirely left Louisiana politics. She and her husband assisted Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in his campaigns and became close with him. Edwards called the ex-governor “a strong woman of incredible faith, a deep and abiding love of Louisiana and all its people.”

As she knew her end was near, Ms. Blanco described feeling “blessed by God” and talked of her final months as a “wonderful time for me, even though it is a time of a kind of countdown.” She talked of being surrounded by family and friends and old political foes having “a chance to make up.”

A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

“My life has been so charmed by so many events that were unexpected and challenged by many events that were unexpected,” she said in July as a Louisiana highway was named in her honor. “But God puts you where he wants you to be.”