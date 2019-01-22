Kaye Ballard, left, with former President Gerald Ford and his wife, Betty Ford, and actor Treat Williams, far right, after a 1982 performance of "The Pirates of Penzance" in New York. (Ron Frehm/AP)

Kaye Ballard, a singer, comic actress and all-purpose entertainer whose antic performances took her from vaudeville and nightclubs to Broadway, regional theaters, and film and television roles, including as a sitcom star and a frequent guest on talk shows, died Jan. 21 at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. She was 93.

The death was confirmed by her lawyer, Mark Sendroff. The Associated Press reported that she had kidney cancer.

Ms. Ballard began performing at a USO canteen during World War II, sang with the big bands of Vaughn Monroe and Stan Kenton and appeared on virtually every kind of show-business stage during her seven-decade career. She was a guest on “The Tonight Show” more than 150 times. On Broadway, she starred in “The Golden Apple,” a 1954 comic reinterpretation of the Helen of Troy story, and in a 1961 musical “Carnival!”

From 1967 to 1969, she starred with Eve Arden in the NBC sitcom “The Mothers-in-Law.” The two actresses, who portrayed neighbors whose children had married each other, were constantly bickering and meddling in their children’s lives. Although the show lasted only two seasons, Ms. Ballard was indelibly identified with her loud, demonstrative character, Kaye Buell.

Throughout her career, Ms. Ballard was considered a versatile comic performer with a mobile, expressive face, along the lines of Ethel Merman, Martha Raye and Nanette Fabray.

“In high school I turned to comedy,” she told TV Guide in 1966. “I did it out of self-consciousness. I just wasn’t pretty enough for what I wanted to be. My present style of comedy is based on this self-consciousness.”



Kaye Ballard in 1984. (Suzanne Vlamis/AP)

She was a regular on “Perry Como’s Kraft Music Hall” in the 1960s and appeared on countless other variety and talk shows, capable of delivering a torch song or a punchline with equal aplomb.

In a forthcoming documentary, “Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On!,” Woody Allen praises Ms. Ballard for being the first comedian who could properly tell his jokes. As a singer, she introduced three songs that became standards: “Lazy Afternoon,” “In Other Words” — better known as “Fly Me to the Moon” — and “Maybe This Time,” a John Kander and Fred Ebb song made famous by Liza Minnelli in “Cabaret.”

During her Broadway run in “The Golden Apple,” Ms. Ballard was featured on the cover of Life magazine in a photograph by Richard Avedon. New York World-Telegram and Sun drama critic William Hawkins wrote that Ms. Ballard “can say words with a slow and lecherous grin, and times her songs with a daffy attitude all her own. ‘Lazy Afternoon,’ which she sings to Paris [a traveling salesman], is a wonder of insinuation.”

While performing a nightclub act and in touring productions, Ms. Ballard continued to appear onstage and on television throughout the 1950s. She played the sister of Julie Andrews in a 1957 TV production of “Cinderella” by composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The show was watched by more than 100 million people.

In 1961, Ms. Ballard had a leading role in the long-running “Carnival!,” directed by Gower Champion, in which she played the Incomparable Rosalie, the wife of a musician in a traveling road show. In one scene, she sat inside a box, singing “Always, Always You,” as her husband thrust swords into the sides of the box.

She won praise in other musical plays in New York and in road productions of “Gypsy,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Follies.” She toured as early as 1946, with dancer Ray Bolger, the Scarecrow in the film “Wizard of Oz,” and was still on the road in 2005 in a production of comic cabaret revue “Nunsense.”

“I may not have a Tony, an Emmy or even an Oscar,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2001, when she was appearing in a traveling production of “The Full Monty,” “but I’ve always made a living in show business, and you know what? I’m still here.”

Catherine Gloria Balotta was born Nov. 20, 1925, in Cleveland. Her father was a cement plasterer, and her mother a homemaker. She was largely raised by her Italian immigrant grandmother, whom she called “the most important person in my life.”

She excelled in art and music in school and began performing in her teens. She was discovered by Spike Jones, the leader of a madcap comic big band, and joined his vaudeville touring group. She sang and performed on musical instruments as varied as the flute and tuba. She continued to play the flute, with considerable skill, throughout her career.

After “The Mothers-in-Law,” Ms. Ballard did not have a starring role on television, but she was a regular on “The Doris Day Show” in the early 1970s and other programs. In the early 1980s, Ms. Ballard was back in New York, appearing on Broadway in the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “The Pirates of Penzance.” She was in an off-Broadway production of the musical comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” in 1999, modeling her Italian American character on her grandmother.

In Hollywood, she had secondary roles in several films, including the sex farce “The Girls Most Likely” (1958) with Jane Powell, the Jerry Lewis comedy “Which Way to the Front?” (1970) and as a coach in “Freaky Friday” (1976), opposite Jodie Foster.

One of Ms. Ballard’s rare missteps in show business came when she left “The Garry Moore Show” in 1960 because she thought another comic actress was getting preferential treatment — Carol Burnett.

“Oh yeah, my timing was always great onstage,” Ms. Ballard said, “but not so great in real life.”

She never married and had no immediate survivors.

She retired at 89, performing a one-woman show called “Going Out of Business,” but earlier this month she appeared at a premiere of the documentary about her life.

In 2006, with the help of Jim Hesselman, Ms. Ballard published a memoir in 2006, “How I Lost 10 Pounds in 53 Years,” in which she mentioned that she once consulted a numerologist, who told her to drop the final “e” of her first name and go by “Kay.”

Her career promptly hit the skids.

“Let’s just say,” she wrote, “that I will never go to a numerologist again for advice!”