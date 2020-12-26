His death was announced by the Celtics. He reportedly had Alzheimer’s disease.

In college and with the Celtics, Mr. Jones combined with Bill Russell, a Hall of Fame center and one of the most dominant defensive players in basketball history, to form a team that was all but unbeatable.

In their last two years at San Francisco, in 1955 and 1956, Russell and Mr. Jones won two NCAA championships and 55 games in a row, then a collegiate record. After serving two years in the military — and giving pro football a try — Mr. Jones found his way to Boston in 1958.

Mr. Jones did not play his first NBA game until he was 26 and was not a starter until he was past 30, after the Celtics’ renowned point guard, Bob Cousy, retired. But with Russell and a host of other star players under the leadership of coach Red Auerbach, he helped Boston win eight straight NBA titles from 1959 through 1966. The Celtics of that era remain one of the most storied dynasties in sports history.

Mr. Jones was never a big scorer — he averaged only 7.4 points a game for his career — but that was seemingly the only thing he couldn’t do well on a basketball court.

“If we were 10 behind, and I put K.C. in, you look up, and we’re four behind,” Auerbach said at Mr. Jones’s 1989 induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “If we were four or six ahead, I’d put K.C. in, we’d go up to 12 ahead. . . . And somehow it stuck in my mind that this guy was an out-and-out winner. He didn’t come to play. He came to win.”

With the Celtics in 1963, Mr. Jones was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in an NBA game, along with Russell, Tom “Satch” Sanders, Willie Naulls and Sam Jones (no relation). As the playmaking point guard, Mr. Jones often took the ball downcourt, only to pass off to other players who scored the bulk of the team’s points. On defense, he was the key player in the Celtics’ relentless full-court press.

Although he was just 6-foot-1, he often covered opposing teams’ best shooters, such as Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers or Oscar Robertson, originally with the old Cincinnati Royals.

“I majored in three departments,” Mr. Jones told the Dallas Morning News in 1988. “In defense, I was the best in the league. I was also the quarterback. I was to find the guys who were the better shooters. And in loose balls. Those were mine.”

After Mr. Jones retired in 1967, the Celtics retired his No. 25 uniform. He began his coaching career at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, then became an assistant coach with the Lakers, helping the team win the 1972 NBA title. He spent one year in the American Basketball Association before coming to Washington in 1973 as head coach of the franchise then known as the Bullets.

In his second season, with a team that included Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes and Phil Chenier, Mr. Jones led the Bullets past the Celtics in the playoffs only to lose in the NBA Finals to the San Francisco Warriors. During a timeout in the finals, a TV camera showed one of Mr. Jones’s assistant coaches drawing up a play for the team. Mr. Jones was criticized for not understanding the intricacies of game strategy — a charge that bothered Mr. Jones for years.

“I was there. I know what happened,” Unseld told The Washington Post in 1989. “K.C. controlled the huddle, controlled the timeouts, told us what he wanted done. He didn’t have to pull out a board and draw things for the TV crew. I never understood why that got so much play or what was so important about that one incident, that perception.”

Mr. Jones coached for one more season in Washington, compiling a three-year record of 155-91, but his contract was not renewed when it ended in 1976. He returned to the bench as an assistant coach, spending one season with the Milwaukee Bucks and six with the Celtics.

In 1983, he replaced Bill Fitch as Boston’s head coach, taking over a team that included such standout players as Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale. His coaching philosophy was built on understanding his players, then finding the right blend of talent and tenacity to build a winning team.

“You’re dealing with 12 different individuals, 12 different personalities,” Mr. Jones told the New York Times in 1986. “Some guys might be sensitive, others have big egos. The big thing is to get them to play and mesh together and be happy doing it. If you start hammering away at them, you might interfere with their creativity.”

In his first season, he guided the Celtics to a seven-game victory in NBA championships over the Lakers. A defensive move he made during the series — assigning Dennis Johnson to cover the Lakers’ Magic Johnson — was considered the turning point.

Boston lost to Los Angeles the next year, but in 1986, Mr. Jones had his team back in the finals against the Houston Rockets, who were coached by Fitch, with whom Mr. Jones had clashed in Boston. Sparked by Bird’s scoring, rebounding and passing, the Celtics convincingly won the championship series, four games to two.

“K.C. just made it all work,” Bird told The Post in 1984, when Mr. Jones won his first title as coach. “We were always relaxed. None of us ever wanted to let K.C. down. He had so much faith in us. . . . He understood us, every one of us.”

K.C. Jones was born May 25, 1932, in Taylor, Tex. (He had no given names — just the initials K.C.) He was 9 when his parents split up, and he moved with his mother and five younger siblings to San Francisco.

He excelled in football and basketball in high school and received an athletic scholarship to the University of San Francisco, a Jesuit college whose head basketball coach, Phil Woolpert, later entered the Hall of Fame.

Mr. Jones became the team captain and was the roommate of Russell, who grew up in nearby Oakland. Both players were named all-Americans.

Mr. Jones missed all but one game in the 1953-1954 season because of a ruptured appendix. That single game caused his athletic eligibility to expire just before the 1956 NCAA Tournament, which the Dons won without him. Later that year, he and Russell helped lead the U.S. Olympic basketball team to a gold medal at the Summer Games in Melbourne.

After two years in the Army, Mr. Jones almost made the roster of the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive back in 1958 before injuring his leg. He gave up football for basketball, reuniting with Russell in Boston.

Mr. Jones’s first marriage, to Beverly Cain, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, the former Ellen Thomas; five children from his first marriage; a son from his second marriage; and numerous grandchildren.

Mr. Jones stepped down as coach of the Celtics in 1988, after five years. He later returned to coaching as an assistant with the Seattle SuperSonics, then spent two years as head coach. He coached in a women’s professional league and as an assistant with the women’s team at the University of Rhode Island before retiring to Connecticut.

He remained a Boston fan favorite at commemorations of the Celtics championships he had been a part of.

“There’s no real secret to coaching in this league,” Mr. Jones told The Post in 1984. “Just be honest, fair and don’t treat the players any differently than you’d want to be treated. Let them do what they do best and keep them happy and they’ll usually make you look good.”